HCMC Innovation and Startups Center asked to be completed in October

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai inspected the construction project of the HCMC Innovation and Startups Center on August 22.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) inspects the construction project of the HCMC Innovation and Startups Center. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Innovation and Startups Center is being built on an area of nearly 2,6000 square meters with a total floor area of 17,000 square meters at No.123 on Truong Dinh Street in Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3 by HCMC Housing Management & Trading One Member Limited Liability Company.

The nine-storey building with three basements has achieved 96 percent of its total volume. The construction is expected to be completed at the end of October.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai visits the construction site of the HCMC Innovation and Startups Center. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai has requested that the investor coordinate with relevant units to focus on the work to put it into operation by the end of October. The Department of Science and Technology needs to urgently finalize the center’s operational plans for 2024 and 2025, including financial mechanisms.

He asked the center to complete legal and operational mechanisms this year, and be exploited at least 70 percent in the next year.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee emphasized that the HCMC Innovation and Startups Center must be the most vibrant hub for startup activities and serve as a center connecting other startup hubs in the city and localities nationwide and linking businesses and universities. It must also be a center for international cooperation and startups in the city. Its activities must represent the nation's innovation and startup activities in the southern economic hub and have the capability of global competitiveness and integration.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai examines a hall in the second floor in the HCMC Innovation and Startups Center. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee suggested that the center needs a specific and breakthrough financial mechanism to operate and attract investors quickly, a streamlined, efficient, and effective apparatus; and must associate with the implementation of contents that are jointly carried out by the HCMC People's Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

In addition, relevant units must pay attention to putting the center into operation on schedule and developing it effectively. The HCMC Innovation and Startups Center must be the core and essence of a large innovation and startup center that HCMC aims to build to have the capability to integrate and compete internationally, the city chairman stressed.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh