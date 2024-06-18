Architectural design plan for Thu Thiem theater asked to be promptly completed

The architectural design plan for a construction project of a multi-functional theater in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City, HCMC has been asked to be promptly completed for implementation.

Design of a multi-functional theater in Thu Thiem New Urban Area

Accordingly, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai has assigned the Department of Culture and Sports to coordinate with the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of the city and relevant departments to urgently collect opinions of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee in accordance with Conclusion No.971-KL/TU dated May 24, 2024, to finish architectural design plan for Thu Thiem opera house project.

The plan needs to focus on determining a name that suits the theater, preparing necessary conditions for the project's implementation to ensure quality and efficiency requirements, and analyzing and evaluating architectural design concepts carefully including the use, purpose and functions, artistic value, harmony between architectural design and urban landscape.

The construction site of Thu Thiem theater (Photo: SGGP)

The architectural design plan must display prominent features of a multi-functional theater to host a variety of performing arts, including opera, symphony, ballet, traditional arts, conferences, and more, meeting the requirements of world-class modern stages as well as featuring unique values of performing arts and cultural heritage of the city.

It must also meet design and fine arts criteria, present focal points in modern scientific, cultural and architectural design and harmony of traditional values, and associate with building the "Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space”.

The preparation and implementation process must be carefully examined and considered according to opinions from specialists and researchers and the architecture and design of the world's best theaters. The assigned departments and investors can mobilize social resources for investment in a number of items of the project and timely propose the HCMC People's Committee issue measures to solve problems and obstacles.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh