HCMC empowers local authorities with streamlined planning adjustment procedures

By decentralizing the approval process for urban and rural planning, Ho Chi Minh City is significantly cutting through red tape and allowing local communities to respond more dynamically to development needs starting in 2026.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee recently issued a new decision that reshapes the sequence and procedures for formulating, appraising, and approving local adjustments to urban and rural planning.

This regulatory shift places the responsibility for planning documentation squarely on people's committees in communes, which can either lead the effort directly or delegate it to specialized local units.

Under the new guidelines, the Department of Economy, Infrastructure, and Urban Affairs will handle appraisals for wards, while the Department of Economy will oversee communes and special zones. These appraisal bodies are tasked with synthesizing feedback from various council members and critics, ensuring that planning organizers thoroughly research and address all concerns before the documents move forward. This collaborative loop requires planning organizers to provide clear explanations and finalize all records to meet rigorous quality standards.

A standout feature of this policy is the final decision-making power granted to local leaders. In instances where people’s committees in communes and the Department of Planning and Architecture hold differing views, the local committee has the authority to proceed with the approval based on its own jurisdiction.

To ensure community transparency, people's committees in communes must publicly announce all planning adjustments no later than 15 days after approval. This disclosure must follow the methods prescribed by the Law on Urban and Rural Planning, though it excludes matters involving national defense or state secrets.

These changes are officially scheduled to take effect on January 16, 2026, marking a significant step toward more localized and efficient urban governance.

