HCMC prioritizes green transport in urban planning update

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued an official notice outlining the conclusions of Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc at a recent meeting of the Special Task Force on reviewing and resolving obstacles facing projects, works, and land plots across the city related to a proposal by V-Green Global Charging Station Development Joint Stock Company (V-Green) regarding a special policy mechanism for deploying electric car and motorbike charging stations at public locations.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested the Director of the Department of Construction to urgently review and update the city’s urban planning, with a focus on developing green transportation infrastructure. This includes the integration of electric vehicle charging stations and facilities for supplying clean and green fuels for transport.

Priority should be given to utilizing publicly managed land for the development of charging station infrastructure while minimizing the use of land under the ownership of households and individuals. Relevant agencies are instructed to act proactively within their assigned functions, duties, and authority, streamline administrative procedures, and avoid seeking input from unrelated departments or units.

In parallel with the planning process for the development of green transportation infrastructure, the Department of Construction is tasked with advising the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on land use plans for public sites designated for electric vehicle charging stations, in accordance with legal regulations, specifically through land lease via public auction.

In addition, relevant authorities are instructed to urgently develop and issue regulations and guidelines for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. These must ensure fire and explosion safety, align with urban planning, and maintain public order and security on sidewalks and roadways.

The Department of Construction has also proposed preferential mechanisms and support policies to encourage individuals and businesses to invest in developing energy supply systems for green transportation across the city.

V-Green Global Charging Station Development JSC has submitted a proposal concerning 35 locations across the city for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

In response, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Construction to coordinate with relevant agencies to review and reach consensus on the locations and layout plans for the proposed charging station network.The department is also tasked with submitting a comprehensive implementation plan and roadmap to the Standing Committee of the People’s Committee for consideration and approval before execution.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee called on Vingroup to continue partnering with the city in implementing the Government’s policy on green energy transition and reducing carbon and methane emissions in the transportation sector.

Deputy Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong has been assigned to directly oversee and coordinate these efforts, ensuring both quality and timely implementation.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee acknowledged the proposal from V-Green Global Charging Station Development JSC, a subsidiary of Vingroup, regarding its intention to collaborate with Youth Volunteer Public Services One-Member Limited Liability Company in utilizing public parking lots for the dual purpose of vehicle parking and the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

V-Green is advised to proactively coordinate with Youth Volunteer Public Services One-Member Limited Liability Company to reach an agreement on a cooperation plan and report to the relevant authorities for consideration and approval in accordance with legal regulations.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh