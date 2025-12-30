Long Thanh urban planning to connect with Ho Chi Minh City

A working session with the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Construction and local authorities to review progress on the Long Thanh urban planning project through 2045 took place on December 29.

Deputy Secretary of Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee Vo Tan Duc presided over the session.

To utilize the potential of Long Thanh International Airport, Dong Nai Province is planning the development of Long Thanh City as an airport city covering more than 43,000 hectares.

A map of transportation routes linking Long Thanh Interantional Airport (Photo: the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee)

The plan features several key zones, comprising the airport central area, the 'heart" of the city; managing large volumes of cargo and passengers; the core urban area, with financial towers, banks and five-star hotels serving international professionals; a high-tech industrial cluster attracting sectors of semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and green technologies; and a logistics and eco-tourism zone.

Previously, Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee organized an international design competition for the Long Thanh International Airport city and surrounding areas, emphasizing close integration with Ho Chi Minh City to create a globally competitive urban region.

