Ho Chi Minh City urges ministry to address obstacles in urban planning process

Ho Chi Minh City has urged the Ministry of Construction to address regulatory obstacles in urban planning process.

A land plot in Thu Thiem Urban Area, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has recently submitted a document to the Ministry of Construction, requesting a review of certain provisions in Circular No. 17/2025/TT-BXD, which outlines norms, methodologies, and cost management for urban and rural planning activities.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Circular No. 17/2025 sets cost norms for the formulation of tasks and general urban plans for areas up to a maximum of 360,000 hectares. However, Ho Chi Minh City currently covers an area of nearly 680,000 hectares. Therefore, the Department of Construction has proposed that the Ministry consider approving and providing additional guidance to expand the applicable scale for general urban planning, specifically for centrally governed cities, to 680,000 hectares, in order to better reflect the actual conditions of Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, based on the revised Law on Urban and Rural Planning, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has proposed that the Ministry of Construction consider expanding the cost norm framework for special-class cities. The proposal includes applying an adjustment coefficient for cost norms related to such cities, as well as for integrated, multi-sector, and multi-level planning. It also calls for cost adjustments for planning projects that require the application of GIS technology, 3D modeling, and digital database systems.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

