HCMC delegation visits remote islands

From September 15 to September 22, a working delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Navy Political Commissar together with Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen and more than 200 delegates from the city traveling over 1,000 miles to extend the sentiment of the HCMC Party Committee, authorities and people to officers, soldier and people in the islands, DK1-10 platform in the Southwestern coastal region of the country.
The delegation heartedly gives their regards and encourages officers and soldiers stationed in Hon Khoai Island.
Soldiers carry gifts to Hon Khoai Island.
Soldiers transport gifts to the DK1-10 platform by canoe.
Local residents in Hon Chuoi Island
Children are taken to Radar 615 Station to receive gifts.
The delegation visits the garden planted by soldiers in Hon Doc Island.
Singers and artists together with DK1 platform soldiers show their performance.