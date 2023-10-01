HCMC delegation visits remote islands

At each destination on the country’s southwestern islands, the working delegation of Ho Chi Minh City heartedly gave their regards and encouraged officers, soldiers and people living in the islands.

From September 15 to September 22, a working delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Navy Political Commissar together with Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen and more than 200 delegates from the city traveling over 1,000 miles to extend the sentiment of the HCMC Party Committee, authorities and people to officers, soldier and people in the islands, DK1-10 platform in the Southwestern coastal region of the country.