President Luong Cuong attends UN Day of Vesak 2025 in HCMC

President Luong Cuong, along with senior Party and State leaders—both incumbent and former—attended the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 under the theme “Solidarity and Tolerance for Human Dignity: Buddhist Wisdom for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” held in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of May 6.

The official opening ceremony of the UN Day of Vesak 2025 took place at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Le Minh Xuan Commune, Binh Chanh District, HCMC. President Luong Cuong attended and delivered an address at the event.

Also present were former Politburo member and former State President Truong Tan Sang; Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary, and Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Nguyen Trong Nghia; Politburo member and HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen; Party Central Committee member and Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh; along with other current and former leaders of the Party, the State, and HCMC across generations.

The ceremony welcomed international dignitaries, notably President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Among the Buddhist leaders in attendance were Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, and Chairman of the UN Day of Vesak 2025 International Organizing Committee in Vietnam; and Most Venerable Prof. Dr. Phra Brahmapundit, Chairman of the International Council for the Day of Vesak (ICDV).

This marks the fourth time Vietnam has hosted the UN Day of Vesak, and notably, it is the first time HCMC—Vietnam’s leading hub of economic, cultural, and educational activity—has been selected as the venue for this globally significant celebration.

The UN Day of Vesak 2025 in HCMC offers a unique opportunity for the international community to experience firsthand a vibrant, innovative metropolis where tradition meets modernity, and where spirituality and knowledge coexist in harmony. It is also a powerful platform to showcase to the world a welcoming, peace-loving Vietnam—committed to global integration and steadfast in its pursuit of friendship and mutual respect on the international stage. More significantly, the event contributes to promoting peace and reaffirming Vietnam’s firm commitment to religious freedom and belief.

Following the resounding success of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), HCMC has once again demonstrated its deep sense of responsibility in preparing for the UN Day of Vesak 2025. The city’s approach has been marked by thorough planning, proactive coordination, and unwavering seriousness.

Perhaps the most striking transformation visible to both residents and visitors is the revitalization of Lang Le Park—the main site for numerous cultural and tourism activities during the Vesak celebrations. Once a little-known and sparsely visited area, the park has been revitalized thanks to coordinated efforts from local authorities and the Buddhist community. It now stands as a vibrant cultural and spiritual space, ready to welcome tens of thousands of domestic and international guests.

This transformation stands as a testament to the city’s dynamic governance, its strong sense of civic duty, and its resolute will to carry out major national and international responsibilities with determination and effectiveness.

Throughout the nation’s journey of construction and defense, Vietnamese Buddhism has consistently stood as a profound spiritual force—an integral pillar of the great national unity. The UN Day of Vesak 2025 thus serves not only as a celebration of Vietnam’s distinctive socially engaged Buddhism but also as a recognition of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s enduring contributions to preserving cultural identity, serving the community, safeguarding the homeland, and building a compassionate and progressive society.

In a moment of historic and spiritual significance, this year’s Vesak celebration also marks the first time the sacred relic of the heart of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc—a timeless symbol of altruism and selfless sacrifice for justice—will be enshrined for public veneration at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in District 10, HCMC. This solemn occasion underscores the pivotal role of Buddhism in Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation and delivers a powerful global message: peace is the highest and most sacred value. Vietnam remains steadfast in nurturing this ideal through dialogue, cooperation, and meaningful action.

Beyond strengthening international solidarity and deepening collective faith in a peaceful, sustainable future, the UN Day of Vesak 2025 also affirms Vietnam’s proactive and responsible engagement as a committed member of the international community—actively contributing to the realization of the United Nations’ Millennium Goals. The UN Day of Vesak 2025 once again affirms that Vietnam, once ravaged by war, is now rising with strength and confidence, entering a new era of development, prosperity, and unwavering commitment to peace.

