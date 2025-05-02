Central Highlands, South Central Coast draw crowds of holidaymakers

The five-day holiday marking April 30 and May 1 provided a significant boost to tourism across various regions, particularly in the Central Highlands and South Central Coast.

A continuous flow of vehicles makes its way toward tourist areas in southern Nha Trang.

In Khanh Hoa Province, hotels in central Nha Trang operated at over 80 percent occupancy during the peak days from May 1 to 3. Several seaside resorts reached 90 percent capacity, with many fully booked throughout the holiday.

Tran Phu Street saw a steady stream of vehicles heading toward popular attractions such as the Oceanographic Museum and the Ponagar Cham Towers, a nationally recognized historical site. Beyond city attractions, island tours, countryside experiences, and marine excursions also drew significant interest from vacationers in Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa.

Island-hopping tours, coastal excursions, and countryside experiences are popular choices among tourists.

According to Mr. Tran Van Phu, Head of the Nha Trang Tourism Port under the Nha Trang Bay Management Board, approximately 25,000 tourists chose island-hopping tours during the holiday. The busiest days, from May 1 to 3, are expected to welcome 6,000 to 8,000 tourists daily—a 30 percent rise compared to normal days—with most visiting Mun Island, Tranh Beach, San Ho Bay, and taking part in activities such as snorkeling, fishing, and squid fishing.

Similarly, other sites in Nha Trang have experienced a strong influx of visitors, with numbers expected to climb even higher on May 2 and 3. The surge was partly due to the uninterrupted operation of the expressway linking Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang, prompting a spike in self-driving tourists.

Khanh Hoa’s traffic police have advised residents and visitors to avoid using private vehicles during peak hours, recommending public transport or walking for intra-city travel. To meet increased demand, the city of Nha Trang has temporarily designated six additional parking areas.

Visitors line up to purchase tickets to the Ponagar Cham Towers, a nationally recognized heritage site.

Mr. Cung Quynh Anh, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province, affirmed that with around 1,200 lodging facilities and over 60,000 rooms, the region is well-equipped to accommodate tourists. The department has also directed local tourism businesses to enhance service quality, particularly by ensuring food safety and the safe operation of recreational activities.

Tourism operators have proactively revamped their offerings and organized a variety of cultural, musical, and culinary programs for the holiday. Many businesses also introduced promotional packages, including offers like “stay five nights, get one free.”

Nha Trang’s famed turquoise beaches, known for their refreshing beauty, continue to attract both domestic and international tourists.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Khoi, Deputy Director of Cam Ranh International Airport, reported that from April 29 to May 5, the airport handled approximately 526 international flights and 360 domestic ones—an average of 126 flights per day. Passenger traffic during this period reached around 145,000, representing a 3 percent increase year-over-year and a 15 percent rise compared to regular days.

In Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, May 2 saw a steady flow of tourists, with most opting to travel in family units or small groups.

At popular attractions such as the Valley of Love, Da Lat Flower Garden, Da Lat Railway Station, Datanla Waterfall, and the Da Lat cable car, visitor numbers rose compared to regular days, though crowding remained under control and there were no signs of overcapacity.

Visitors enjoy horseback riding in the Valley of Love tourist area in Da Lat City.

Large coffee shops across Da Lat proved especially popular with tourists seeking relaxation, leading to frequent congestion in these spots.

This year’s holiday period coincided with the grand finale of the Dalat Best Dance Crew 2025 competition, drawing tens of thousands of spectators to Lam Vien Square in the heart of the city. The event, now a staple of the April 30 – May 1 holiday festivities, continues to attract music lovers from around the country to Da Lat.

The city currently hosts nearly 2,500 accommodation facilities, offering around 31,000 rooms. Thanks to the extended duration of the holiday, Da Lat managed to avoid a "sold-out" scenario. Even during peak days, many hotels and guesthouses still had rooms available to meet tourist demand.

Thanks to its cool, pleasant weather, Da Lat emerges as a favorite destination for many travelers during this year’s holiday.

On May 2, tourist hotspots across Binh Thuan Province—including Ham Tien–Mui Ne, Tien Thanh in Phan Thiet City, and Phu Quy Island—saw a significant surge in visitor numbers.

Le Trung, a resident of Ho Chi Minh City, shared, “On April 30 and May 1, many people in the city stayed back to watch the official military parade and march celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification. Starting the afternoon of May 1 and into the morning of May 2, we left the city for a vacation. With the current heatwave, my family chose to cool off at the beach in Binh Thuan.”

Thousands of tourists visit NovaWorld Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan Province during the April 30 – May 1 holiday.

By the third day of the holiday, roads leading to major attractions like Ham Tien–Mui Ne and NovaWorld Phan Thiet were packed with vehicles. However, thanks to effective traffic management, congestion was avoided.

A representative from NovaWorld Phan Thiet in Tien Thanh Commune, Phan Thiet City, reported that the complex welcomed around 100,000 visitors during the April 30 – May 1 holiday.

On May 2, three high-speed ferries operated at full capacity, transporting tourists between the mainland and Phu Quy Island. According to the Binh Thuan Department of Construction, between April 30 and May 4, these ferries are scheduled to make 12 trips daily—six each way. As of now, more than 100 hotels and homestays on Phu Quy Island are fully booked.

Tourists explore Hon Tranh, a scenic spot on Phu Quy Island in Binh Thuan Province.

Mr. Bui The Nhan, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Thuan Province, noted that the extended holiday, coupled with hot weather, had fueled strong demand for coastal and island getaways.

During this holiday period, the province is projected to receive about 228,500 visitors. Average occupancy rates from April 30 to May 3 ranged from 75 percent to 95 percent, generating an estimated revenue of around VND450 billion ($17.6 million).

During this year’s April 30 – May 1 holiday, Mang Den Ecotourism Area in Kon Plong District, Kon Tum Province, became a magnet for visitors from across the country seeking a tranquil getaway. All 143 lodging facilities in Kon Plong, offering a total of 1,280 rooms, were fully booked as tourists flocked to the region. Popular attractions included the Mang Den weekend market, Mang Den night economy zone, Mang Den art garden, Dam Bri Lake, Pa Sy Waterfall, and a variety of flower farms and agricultural sites. To ensure a warm and engaging experience, the local government hosted evening entertainment programs featuring live music and cultural performances. Visitors were also treated to complimentary local specialties, including stem liquor and outdoor cuisine.

Visitors enjoy live cultural performances at the Mang Den Ecotourism Area in Kon Plong District, Kon Tum Province.

By Doan Kien, Hieu Giang, Nguyen Tien, Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan