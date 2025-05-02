Ho Chi Minh City leaders, residents see off parade officers, forces

Ho Chi Minh City leaders and residents were present at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to see off parade officers and forces on the afternoon of May 2.

Many union members, students and a large number of residents gather at Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport to meet the officers and soldiers who had successfully completed their duties in the parade before their departure. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

On the afternoon of May 2, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the High Command of Military Region 7 and Ho Chi Minh City High Command along with crowds of residents gathered at newly-inaugurated passenger terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport to say goodbyes to the military forces returning to their managing units after the anniversary parade.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan along with unit leaders are present early at Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport to see off parade officers and forces. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan warmly inquire about officers and soldiers at the see-off ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Attending the see-off ceremony were Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan; Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Thanh Trung and other leaders.

Female officers and soldiers take commemorative photos before departure. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc along with parade officers and forces (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

From morning late, crowds of residents gathered at passenger terminal T3. They lined up orderly with national flags and flowers, waved to the soldiers as they departed for their managing units.

In a warm atmosphere, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City presented flowers and gifts to officers and soldiers who joined in the military parade, expressing gratitude for their contributions to the success of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan presents gifts to the soldiers participating in the parade formation at the April 30 celebration. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Thanh Trung expresses his gratitude and presents gifts to the soldiers participating in the parade formation at the April 30 celebration. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan (second from left) and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Thanh Trung (second from right) present gifts to the soldiers who take part in the parade formation. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

On May 2, parade forces from units under the Ministry of National Defense, Army Corps 12, the Air Defense - Air Force Service, the Armored Corps, the Signal Corps, the Army Commando Corps and Military Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4, as well as the Military Ceremonial Unit are scheduled to get to airplanes to return to their managing units from Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Mrs. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, presents a bunches of flowers and commemorative gifts to the parade officers and forces before they depart for their managing units. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Related News Parade forces leave Ho Chi Minh City for their managing units

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong