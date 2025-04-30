A grand tribute to 50 years of national reunification

The 50th anniversary of the National Reunification was marked by a grand ceremony, vibrant parades, and participation from international delegations.

Following this morning's rally on April 30, the marching contingents set off from the intersection of Le Duan and Nguyen Binh Khiem streets (Gate 2 of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, District 1), then proceeded past the main grandstand in front of the Reunification Convention Hall (Independence Palace). Upon completing the parade route, the formations dispersed in four directions to return to their original assembly points.

President Luong Cuong arrives with delegates to participate in the event.

General Secretary To Lam, alongside senior Party and State leaders and dignitaries from Cambodia and Laos, attend the ceremony.

The scene of the grandstand on the morning of April 30

During the Commemoration Ceremony, ceremonial units and military formations marched toward the grandstand, led by the National Emblem of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the forefront.

General Secretary To Lam waves to the parade contingents as they approach the grandstand.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man greets the marching formations with a wave as they advance toward the main stand.

Former Party, State, and National Assembly leaders extend their salutations to the parade formations.

Delegates greet the marching contingents as they reach the grandstand.

The Honor Guard of the People’s Liberation Army of China takes part in the parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification.

The Lao People’s Army joins the parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification.

The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces participates in the military parade marking the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification.

Delegates observe the parade commemorating 50 years since the National Reunification.

Parade contingents march past the grandstand.

Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership, in unity with the marching forces, share in the celebratory spirit of this historic national day.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan