A grand tribute to 50 years of national reunification
SGGPO
The 50th anniversary of the National Reunification was marked by a grand ceremony, vibrant parades, and participation from international delegations.
Following this morning's rally on April 30, the marching contingents set off from the intersection of Le Duan and Nguyen Binh Khiem streets (Gate 2 of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, District 1), then proceeded past the main grandstand in front of the Reunification Convention Hall (Independence Palace). Upon completing the parade route, the formations dispersed in four directions to return to their original assembly points.
During the Commemoration Ceremony, ceremonial units and military formations marched toward the grandstand, led by the National Emblem of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the forefront.