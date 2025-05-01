Jellyfish season begins later than usual in north central provinces

Currently, even during the holiday, fishermen in the north central provinces remain actively engaged in fishing. Alongside herring and various fish and shrimp, their primary focus has shifted to jellyfish. This year, fishing communities have noted an unusually late onset of the jellyfish season.

Fishermen in the north central provinces are facing a delayed onset of the jellyfish harvesting period.

The presence of numerous red jellyfish, which command high prices, has generated considerable enthusiasm among the fishermen.

Along the coastal villages in Thanh Hoa Province and Nghe An Province, fishermen begin their day as early as 3 to 4 a.m., setting out for a new round of fishing.

According to Le Van Xuan, a fisherman from Lien Minh Village in Hoang Truong Commune, Hoang Hoa District of Thanh Hoa Province, the jellyfish season typically begins in January, with peak harvesting occurring in February through April, when the weather turns hot and sunny.

This year, however, the season arrived later than usual. Jellyfish only began to appear around the second lunar month. Despite the delay, the jellyfish are notably larger—especially the red jellyfish—and prices have risen significantly compared to previous years.

As a result, each fishing trip yields higher income, bringing great satisfaction to the local fishing communities.

Hoang Truong Commune in Hoang Hoa District is home to one of the largest fleets of boats and rafts in Thanh Hoa Province dedicated to jellyfish fishing. This lucrative 'white gold' enables local fishermen to generate nearly VND100 billion annually.

Each day, starting around 4 a.m., these fishermen venture out to sea, typically fishing within 6 to 12 nautical miles, with some boats reaching as far as the Bach Long Vi area in Hai Phong City and Co To, Van Don in Quang Ninh Province. On average, a raft captures between 150 to 200 jellyfish daily, while fishing boats can catch approximately 300 to 500.

With current market prices ranging from VND15,000 to VND20,000 per jellyfish, a raft can earn a minimum of VND2 million each day, while a boat can make at least VND4.5 million.

In addition to direct sales, jellyfish are processed and sold at high prices. Currently, the market price for a 10kg box of jellyfish ranges from VND180,000 to VND200,000. The legs and arms are considered premium portions, fetching a higher price of VND350,000 to VND400,000 per 10kg box.

Vice Chairman Le Pham Thao of the People's Committee of Hoang Truong Commune stated that the harvesting and processing of jellyfish has provided a reliable and substantial income for local residents. The commune has nearly 400 vessels dedicated to offshore fishing, with approximately 300 of these, employing around 900 fishermen, focused specifically on jellyfish capture. Overall, the jellyfish catching and processing supports stable employment for about 1,000 workers.

Jellyfish not only generates substantial revenue for locals but also serves as a signature product and distinctive brand of Hoang Truong. Beyond domestic consumption, Hoang Truong jellyfish reaches international markets, with China being the predominant destination. As per a prediction, Hoang Truong Commune will accrue approximately VND90 billion from jellyfish harvesting and processing operations by 2025.

By Duy Cuong – Translated By Anh Quan