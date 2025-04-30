Ho Chi Minh City

Heartwarming acts shine on April 30 grand celebration

The grand Commemoration Ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification unfolded with great success, leaving a profound and moving impression on all who followed the event.

Alongside the official proceedings, reporters captured many heartwarming moments throughout what young people fondly dubbed the "national concert."

At precisely 8 a.m., the official military parade began. While public access to the main viewing area was limited, crowds gathered nearby, following every moment with rapt attention and emotion.

The soldiers spend about five minutes interacting with the public and taking photos with them.

The sight of fighter jets streaking across the sky, trailing the national and Party flags, and the powerful march of each parade formation triggered waves of spontaneous applause—a raw, heartfelt expression of unity, patriotism, and shared identity.

Following the parade, units dispersed along various city streets to return to their designated gathering points. Onlookers lined the sidewalks, waving and cheering as soldiers passed. Along Ton Duc Thang Street, parade participants paused to interact with the public—shaking hands, posing for photos, and exchanging smiles.

As the parade ended, the spirit of solidarity extended beyond the formal proceedings. Local residents offered water and towels to soldiers, many of whom had marched under the morning sun.

In another quiet but meaningful gesture, groups of young volunteers stayed behind to clean up the area—gathering trash left behind after the festivities.

Ha Vy, a volunteer from District 8, shared her thoughts: “Patriotism isn’t just about being moved by the spectacle. It’s also about what we do afterward—how we care for our shared space. A small act like picking up litter can reflect a big sense of responsibility.”

Her friend echoed the sentiment: “The grand ceremony may be over, but everyone was still carrying the same feeling—pride, emotion, and the determination to live better, more meaningful lives.”

Citizens bid farewell to parade units after the ceremony.
By Thanh Trong, Tam Nguyen, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thuy Doan

