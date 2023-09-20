HCMC working delegation visits Nam Du Island

On the afternoon of September 19, the Ho Chi Minh City working delegation paid their respects and laid flowers at the Nam Du Memorial Monument in Kien Hai District, Kien Giang Province.

The working delegation offered incense and flowers at the Nam Du Memorial Monument, a place dedicated to remembering the victims of Typhoon Linda, which occurred on November 2 and 3, 1997. During those two days, Typhoon Linda caused the loss of 460 lives, injured 335 people, sunk 2,184 boats, caused 199 ships missing, destroyed 3,210 houses, and unroofed 20,537 homes, resulting in damages exceeding VND1.51 trillion.

Subsequently, the delegation visited several locations, including Radar Station 600, Border Guard Station 742, the Lighthouse Station, the Party Committee, the People's Committee of An Son Commune, and the Kindergarten, Primary School, and Secondary School on Nam Du Island.

During these visits, the delegation members talked to and provided words of encouragement to the officials, soldiers, and local residents.

On this occasion, the HCMC delegation presented gifts from the Party, the Government, and the people of HCMC to the officials and soldiers at Radar Station 600, Border Guard Station 742, Nam Du Lighthouse Station, and the military units stationed on the island. In addition, they donated machinery, equipment, and essential living supplies and offered gifts to underprivileged people and children on the island.

Here are some photos of the trip to Nam Du Island of the HCMC working delegation: