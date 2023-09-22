HCMC delegation wraps visits to islands, DK1 oil rig in Southwestern Sea

On Sep 21, the HCMC delegation completed their mission, which involved visiting, consoling, and providing encouragement to the officers, soldiers, and residents of the islands and the DK1 oil rigs in the Southwestern Sea of the Fatherland.

The delegation included Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Political Commissar of the Navy and the Head of the delegation; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; as well as over 200 delegates representing various units in HCMC. Over eight days, from September 15 to September 22, the working delegation visited officers and soldiers from Naval Region 2, Naval Region 5, the DK1/10 oil rig, and the residents of the islands in the Southwest Sea of the Fatherland.

During visits to each island and the DK1/10 oil rig, the working delegation, representing the Party, Government, and the people of HCMC, conveys sincere wishes for the good health of the officers, soldiers, and island residents. They express the hope that all soldiers will remain resolute, excel in their responsibilities, and unwaveringly safeguard the sacred sovereignty of the homeland.

Simultaneously, they offered significant gifts and extended financial assistance to the units stationed on the islands and oil rigs, as well as to the households residing in island communities. Additionally, they distributed gifts to officers and soldiers from HCMC who are presently serving on the islands. The total budget allocated for coordinating the visit and providing these gifts exceeded VND3.4 billion.

Throughout their working days, a range of activities unfolded at the island sites and on the vessels, encompassing a reflective writing competition centered on the theme "Voyage to the Southwest Sea," a knowledge-enhancing contest about Vietnam's seas and islands, a competition for crafting fabric flowers destined for the islands and the DK1/10 oil rig, Chinese chess tournaments, and arts exchange. Notably, the delegation also gave seedling gardens and engaged in tree planting on the islands.

The working trip holds significant importance, continuing to demonstrate the deep concern of the Party, the Government, and the people of HCMC for the cause of safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation's seas and islands. Simultaneously, it showcases the affection, unity, and shared efforts and serves as a source of encouragement and support for the naval officers and soldiers to overcome challenges, stand united, and steadfastly protect the sacred sovereignty of the nation's seas and islands.

In her evaluation of the journey, Ms. Tran Kim Yen stated that in recent years, HCMC has implemented several initiatives, including programs like "Illuminating the DK1/10 Oil Rig Together" and "Joining Fishermen to Illuminate the Sea."

"All of these initiatives are designed to facilitate the most favorable conditions for officers and soldiers to perform their duties excellently, ensuring the unwavering protection of our nation's sacred sovereignty," Ms. Tran Kim Yen emphasized.