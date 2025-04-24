HCMC Police increasing patrol, security measures for April 30 holiday

Multimedia

The Ho Chi Minh City Police are increasing security measures for residents and tourists during National Reunification and May Day holidays.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security yesterday announced that the entire force is maintaining 24/7 duty status, fully prepared in all aspects to ensure absolute safety for residents and tourists during the upcoming national holidays on April 30 and May 1, especially for events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 –2025).

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporters, over the past several days, police units, including the mobile police, traffic police, and fire prevention and fighting police have been on duty 24/7 across major roads and key locations to manage traffic, direct residents, and maintain public order and safety.

The city’s police force has also strengthened patrols and surveillance to prevent and handle crimes such as pickpocketing, theft, and public disorder, aiming to maintain a safe and civilized environment throughout the national holiday period.

Firefighting units have been strategically deployed at critical areas such as the ceremonial stage along Le Duan Boulevard and Bach Dang Wharf Park, and are ready to respond to any arising situation to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

With the highest level of determination, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security reaffirmed its objective of maintaining public order, ensuring absolute safety for major political and cultural events, and allowing residents and tourists to enjoy the holiday in peace.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

