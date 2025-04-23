Ho Chi Minh City honors contributors to cause of city’s development

A ceremony to honor exemplary individuals who have contributed to the cause of building, defending and developing Ho Chi Minh City during 1975–2025 was organized on April 23.

The ceremony, hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Leaders and former leaders of the Party, the State and Ho Chi Minh City along with other delegates attend the honoring ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Attending the ceremony were former President of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, along with former leaders of the Party, State and Ho Chi Minh City across various periods, and especially individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the city’s development.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (right) and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le present a Golden Tribute Plaque to Mr. Truong Tan Sang, former President, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the cause of building, defending and developing Ho Chi Minh City from 1975 to 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The honorees have good moral compass, trustworthy reputations and ability to influence others positively in the political, economic, cultural, social and national defense-security sectors, with their notable contributions across various aspects of social life in Ho Chi Minh City, creating marks in the process of building, protecting and developing Ho Chi Minh City from 1975 to the present.

In his speech at the commendation ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, affirmed that the ceremony serves to recognize the significant contributions of outstanding individuals to the cause of building, protecting and developing Ho Chi Minh City since 1975.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (left) and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc present a Golden Tribute Plaque to researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the cause of building, defending and developing Ho Chi Minh City from 1975 to 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also emphasized the role and importance of these exemplary individuals for the sustainable development of the city. Their efforts serve as a source of motivation for younger generations to follow their example, continue the work of building and developing the city, spread positive values throughout society and inspire dedication, responsibility and creativity in their work.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized the solidarity strengths of the Party Committee, government and the people and military of Ho Chi Minh City over the past 50 years, making effort to overcome all challenges.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le present a Golden Tribute Plaque to Mrs. Pham Phuong Thao, former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the cause of building, defending, and developing Ho Chi Minh City from 1975 to 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ho Chi Minh City has consistently affirmed its leading role in the struggle against foreign invaders and the fight for national reunification as a pioneer in the dynamic and creative process of reconstruction, renovation and socio-economic development since the historic day of April 30, 1975.

Reviewing the achievements in the city’s socio-economic development since national reunification day, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stated that Ho Chi Minh City has continuously strived to promote production and gradually affirmed its role as the economic locomotive of the country.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc also reviewed innovative and outstanding solutions, creating marks on various fields during 50 years of building, protecting and developing Ho Chi Minh City.

Former President Truong Tan Sang and Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council attend the honoring ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Reviewing the achievements of Ho Chi Minh City over the past 50 years, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee affirmed that these accomplishments were thanks to the leadership of the Central Government, the support from provinces and cities nationwide, and the high determination, significant efforts and decisive actions of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee, government, as well as the consensus of the people and the partnership of the business community, especially, exemplary individuals who have contributed to the cause of building, defending and developing Ho Chi Minh City.

There are some photos at the commendation ceremony.

By Van Minh, Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong