HCMC delegation visits soldiers on DK1 Platform, Tho Chu Islands

Within the framework of a working trip to islands of the country’s southwestern sea, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation today visited and gave gifts to soldiers stationed on DK1/10 Platform and Tho Chu Islands in Kien Giang Province.

Related News HCMC delegation visits, gives gifts to soldiers on Hon Khoai Island

Members of the delegation consisted of Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Navy Political Commissar, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen and more than 200 delegates from the city.

Visiting the DK1 Platform in the morning, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen said that this visit helped delegates look beyond the numerous difficulties of officers and soldiers on duty on the offshore platform.

On the occasion, Ms. Yen extended the best wishes of health and happiness to the soldiers, thereby fulfilling their assigned missions.

The offshore platform has become a symbol firmly affirming Vietnam's sovereignty milestone at sea.

Despite facing difficulties and hardships, the DK1/10 soldiers together with the Coast Guard, Fisheries Surveillance and Navy Region 2 have always tried their best to complete the assigned tasks and have accompanied fishermen during their fishing trips at sea. The soldiers are always ready to fight to protect the national sovereignty over seas and islands, the airspace and continental shelf of the country.

During the peak time of storm season, the DK1/10 platform has not only provided a safe shelter for fishermen but also given thousands of cubic meters of fresh water and essential foods to fishermen.

Besides, the DK1 soldiers have joined rescue works at sea.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Navy Political Commissar highly appreciated the efforts of the steadfast soldiers in overcoming challenges to fulfill their missions.

As for the side of the platform, Major Lam Van Hien, Commander of DK1/10 Platform said that the offshore platform was built in 1994 and located on the territorial waters of Ca Mau Province.

Over the passing time, the place has received the concerns of leaders at all levels and the people nationwide, especially the attention from HCMC's leaders and people who often pay visit and present meaningful gifts serving for the soldiers' life and training works at sea and encourage their spirit, added Mr. Hien.

On this occasion, the delegation presented gifts from the Party Committee, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, various units and businesses to the DK1/10 officers and soldiers.

In the afternoon on the same day, the delegation offered incense at Tho Chau Temple, Tho Chu Island of Kien Giang Province.

The delegates spent a minute of silence in memory of the heroic martyrs and soldiers who laid down their lives for the independence and freedom of the country and more than 500 innocent persons who were killed by the Pol Pot troops in May, 1975.

After that, the delegation paid a visit and presented gifts to officers, soldiers and forces of Radar Station 610, the Party Committee of the People's Committee of Tho Chau Commune, Tho Chu Regiment 152, Border Guard Station 770, Lighthouse Station, SCB4 Station, Engineering Brigade 25 under the Military Region 9, Battalion 887/Brigade 83, the kindergarten, primary and secondary School in Tho Chau Commune.

Tho Chu is the southwestmost islands of the country with eight large and small islands.

Tho Chau Island Commune, Tho Chu Regiment 152 under the Military Region 9, Border Guard Station 770, Lighthouse Station, meteorological hydrology station and other agencies and organizations are located on the island.

In 1993, Kien Giang Province performed the first migration bringing 17 households to Tho Chu Islands to live.

Currently, more than 500 households with over 2,000 people are living on the islands. Additionally, there are a primary school and a secondary school serving more than 200 students, a medical station and a post office.

Accordingly, only one ship travels to the islands every five days so people and soldiers on the islands are facing many difficulties in their daily lives.