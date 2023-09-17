HCMC delegation visits, gives gifts to soldiers on Hon Khoai Island

On September 17, as part of their official visit to the islands in the Southwest Sea, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited Hon Khoai Island in Ngoc Hien District, Ca Mau Province, and presented gifts to the soldiers stationed there.

The delegation led by Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Political Commissar of the Navy, includes Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and over 200 delegates representing various units from HCMC.

On behalf of the delegation, Ms. Tran Thi Phuong Hoa, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, the Deputy Head of the delegation, expressed her happiness and profound emotions while visiting the officers and soldiers currently stationed on Hon Khoai Island. This island plays a strategically vital role in the southwestern sea, contributing significantly to the overall security of the southwestern sea region of the homeland.

Ms. Tran Thi Phuong Hoa emphasized that the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City always hold the utmost respect and affection for their fellow citizens, officers, and soldiers at the forefront. The government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, in unison with the entire nation, will continuously exert unwavering efforts to successfully accomplish the tasks entrusted by the Party, the National Assembly, and the Government. They are committed to working collaboratively with localities across the country to fulfill their responsibilities better, with a steadfast focus on the seas and islands, and to show their unwavering support for their fellow citizens, officers, and soldiers at the forefront.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the officers and soldiers who have overcome challenges and carried out their duties with excellence. On behalf of the Navy, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong thanked the delegation for visiting the forces on duty at sea and islands.

The delegation engaged in conversations and provided words of encouragement to the officers and soldiers stationed at Radar Station 595, who tirelessly safeguard and steadfastly protect the nation's airspace, seas, and islands. During this visit, the working delegation also presented gifts to the officers and soldiers on duty at Hon Khoai Island.

Earlier, the delegation also visited the memorial monument of Phan Ngoc Hien, a revolutionary teacher and soldier who led the successful uprising on Hon Khoai Island, a significant milestone in the nation's history of resistance against foreign invasion.