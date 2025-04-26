Majestic, heroic atmosphere at national-level military parade rehearsal

Le Duan Street, District 1, HCMC last night hosted a national-level military parade rehearsal dedicated to the 50th anniversary celebration of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Artistic performances during the rehearsal (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The rehearsal, organized by the Central Steering Committee for major national holidays and historical events (2023–2025), presided over by Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo Member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee.

Attending the national- level rehearsal were General Phan Van Giang, Politburo Member, Minister of National Defense; Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee; Senior Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet, Party Central Committee Secretary and Chief of the General Political Department of the Vietnam People's Army.

There came members of the Party Central Committee, including Mai Van Chinh, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee; General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defense; Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of National Defense, member of the Central Steering Committee; Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quoc To, Deputy Minister of Public Security, member of the Central Steering Committee; and Nguyen Van Duoc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Also in attendance were members of the Central Steering Committee and leaders from various ministries and agencies, including the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, the Office of the President, the Government Office, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as well as the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The rehearsal on the evening of April 25 was a key preparedness for the final rehearsal on the morning of April 27 and the official ceremony on April 30.

Notably, contingents of military forces from the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the Kingdom of Cambodia and the People's Republic of China joined the rehearsal last night, according to an invitation from the Vietnam Ministry of National Defense.

Live ammunitions are used for the rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

During the rehearsal, soldiers of Brigade 96 used live ammunitions at the ceremonial artillery site, located at Bach Dang Wharf Park.

Over the sky, the air force continued formation drills, preparing to salute and celebrate the upcoming historic national reunification celebration.

Some images of the military parade contingents from China, Cambodia and Laos during the rehearsal: (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The military parade contingent from China

The military parade contingent from Laos

The military parade contingent from Cambodia

Some images of residents watching the military parade performances of the rehearsal (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong