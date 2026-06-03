HCMC consolidates task force to remove obstacles facing long-delayed projects

HCMC consolidates a special task force to remove obstacles facing long-delayed projects. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 2, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee announced that Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc had signed Decision No. 3228/QD-UBND on consolidating a special task force to address difficulties and remove obstacles facing long-delayed and stalled projects and works across the city to bring them into operation soon and prevent waste and loss of resources.

Under the decision, the task force is headed by Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc as its leader, with Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay serving as deputy head. Members of the task force include leaders of relevant departments and agencies such as the Department of Finance, Department of Construction, Department of Agriculture and Environment, Department of Planning and Architecture, Department of Justice, the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate, and the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, as well as other related units.

The task force is responsible for directing the implementation of conclusions, resolutions, decrees, and instructions from the Central Government, the Government, and the Prime Minister regarding the removal of difficulties and obstacles in long-delayed projects. It is also tasked with handling violations of land-related regulations arising before the Land Law 2024 took effect while accelerating the progress of delayed or suspended projects to bring them into operation and ensure efficient use.

Under its operating mechanism, the head of the task force is responsible for overall direction and directly reviews key strategic projects or cases that exceed its authority and require consultation with central-level authorities. The deputy head manages the task force's regular operations, chairs meetings, and decides on solutions to difficulties and obstacles within its competence.

The Department of Finance has been assigned as the standing agency responsible for consolidating information, providing advisory proposals, and recommending issues that need to be resolved, while also monitoring and reporting implementation progress on a periodic or ad hoc basis upon request. The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is responsible for advising on operational coordination, organizing meetings, monitoring the implementation of conclusions, and urging progress in handling each group of projects.

The decision also stipulates that members of the Task Force must fully and directly participate in all meetings, proactively propose solutions for issues within their assigned areas of responsibility, and take accountability for the results of their assigned tasks.

Decision No. 3228/QD-UBND takes effect from the date of signing and replaces Decision No. 400/QD-UBND dated July 31, 2025, of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regarding the consolidation of the Special Task Force for reviewing and resolving difficulties and obstacles facing projects, works, and land parcels in the city. The task force will be dissolved upon completion of its assigned duties.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh