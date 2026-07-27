HCMC official leads tribute to fallen heroes at Rung Sac Martyrs’ Cemetery

Ho Chi Minh City officials on July 27 paid flower and incense-offering visits at the Rung Sac Martyrs Cemetery and the Rung Sac–Can Gio Martyrs’ Memorial Temple to commemorate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

Duong Anh Duc, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, led the city delegation.

The HCMC delegation offers flowers and incense at the Rung Sac Martyrs’ Cemetery. Photo: Thanh Tam

Joining the delegation were Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, along with representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department and local authorities.

At the cemetery, the delegates offered flowers and incense in memory of the fallen heroes, honoring those who sacrificed their lives for Vietnam's national liberation and reunification.

Rung Sac is not only home to Ho Chi Minh City's iconic mangrove forest but also a historic battlefield where the Rung Sac Special Forces carried out numerous operations during the resistance wars.

Head of the Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Duong Anh Duc offers incense at the graves of fallen heroes at the Rung Sac Martyrs’ Cemetery. Photo: Kim Linh

More than 800 martyrs from the former Can Gio District lost their lives during the wars, including 454 local Party members, youth union members, officials, soldiers and guerrillas. The area is also home to 468 war invalids and sick veterans, 397 families recognized for supporting the revolution, 470 Agent Orange victims, and thousands of civilians who died during the conflict. In addition, more than 860 soldiers of the Rung Sac Regiment 10 were killed in the area.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc and other city officials offer incense at the Rung Sac–Can Gio Martyrs’ Memorial Temple. Photo: Thanh Tam

The delegates later offered incense at the Rung Sac–Can Gio Martyrs’ Memorial Temple, paying tribute to revolutionary predecessors and fallen heroes who devoted their lives to the nation.

The memorial temple serves as a place of remembrance and gratitude for fallen heroes and those who contributed to the country. It also functions as a historical education site for younger generations and a cultural destination for domestic and international visitors.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc offers flowers and incense at the Rung Sac–Can Gio Martyrs’ Memorial Temple. Photo: Thanh Tam

Located beside the Rung Sac Martyrs’ Cemetery, the memorial complex is the final resting place of 1,221 martyrs, including 1,145 from provinces and cities across Vietnam who died in the area during the country's prolonged wars for independence and reunification.

Tan Son Nhi Ward inaugurates renovated memorial monument Also on the morning of July 27, the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Tan Son Nhi Ward inaugurated the renovated Traditional Memorial Monument to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day. The ceremony was attended by Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Ho Chi Minh City leaders and Tan Son Nhi Ward residents offer incense in memory of fallen heroes. Photo: SGGP/ Cam Tuyet City leaders and residents offered flowers and incense and observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen heroes who sacrificed their youth and lives for the country's independence and the people's happiness. HCMC leaders and Tan Son Nhi Ward residents observe a minute of silence in tribute to fallen heroes. Photo: SGGP/ Cam Tuyet According to Le Thi Thu Huyen, Vice Chairwoman of the Tan Son Nhi Ward People’s Committee, the monument had deteriorated over time. The ward mobilized officials, veterans, armed forces personnel, organizations and residents to contribute materials, trees and labor to renovate the site. The renovation, costing approximately VND800 million (about US$30,600), has created a dignified and well-maintained space for officials and residents to pay tribute to the fallen.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong