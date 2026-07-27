Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC VFF hosts social welfare program for War Invalids and Martyrs Day

SGGPO

The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City hosted a commemorative gathering and social welfare program at the War Remnants Museum in Xuan Hoa Ward on July 27.

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Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The event marked the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026) was attended by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; alongside members of the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city.

Also in attendance were representatives of policy-beneficiary families, wounded and sick veterans, historical witnesses, and disadvantaged students from across the city.

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Delegates attend the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc commended and expressed high appreciation for the Vietnam Fatherland Front system in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as its political-social organizations and member bodies, for implementing numerous meaningful programs over the years. These initiatives have actively upheld the nation's noble traditions of "When drinking water, remember the source" and "Expressing gratitude," while effectively implementing policies regarding revolutionary contributors.

The city leader also acknowledged and extended his gratitude to organizations, individuals, intellectuals, the business community, religious groups, and citizens from all walks of life for their unity and solidarity. He praised their active contributions to the "Expressing Gratitude" program spearheaded by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

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Witnesses who participated in and supported the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc officially launched a call to action targeting the Fatherland Front organizations across 168 wards, communes, and special zones, five political-social organizations, member entities, as well as organizations and individuals citywide. He urged widespread attention and support for a "500-Day Campaign," while encouraging efforts to gather and verify scientific evidence to aid the search and repatriation of fallen soldiers' remains, enabling those long displaced to return to their homeland finally.

He emphasized that all economic growth achieved by Ho Chi Minh City ultimately aims to serve its citizens, with deep, comprehensive, and consistent priority given to policies supporting those who served the nation. The city will continue to translate these commitments into concrete action plans in response to the national movement launched by the Prime Minister to enhance care for revolutionary contributors.

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The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city presents letters of appreciation to agencies, organizations, and enterprises that have supported "Expressing Gratitude" endeavors and welfare programs for policy-beneficiary families and revolutionary contributors. (Photo: SGGP)

Furthermore, the Vietnam Fatherland Front system and its member organizations will formulate detailed, realistic plans tailored to local conditions, focusing on improving efficiency and embedding "Expressing Gratitude" campaigns into regular social life.

Additionally, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will take the lead, in coordination with relevant agencies, to organize activities aimed at educating the younger generation on patriotic and revolutionary traditions. These efforts seek to foster values of peace and cultivate a sense of duty toward national defense and development.

These activities are expected to be diverse, engaging, politically profound, and practically effective regarding welfare for those with meritorious service. The initiative will also harness multiple resources and information networks to accelerate the search, collection, and identification of fallen soldiers' remains, ensuring the "500-Day Campaign" achieves maximum efficiency promptly.

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Leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City present Nguyen Huu Tho Scholarships to children from policy beneficiary families and scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)
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Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc commends and presents awards to organizations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the city's "500-Day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains." (Photo: SGGP)

Within the framework of the program, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city presented letters of appreciation to agencies, organizations, and enterprises that have supported "Expressing Gratitude" endeavors and welfare programs for policy-beneficiary families and revolutionary contributors.

On this occasion, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city also commended and awarded collectives and individuals who made significant contributions to the city's "500-Day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Collection, and Identification of Fallen Soldiers' Remains."

Furthermore, the organizers presented an array of social welfare gifts to wounded veterans, families of martyrs, and national contributors. The support package included Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships for children of policy-beneficiary families, general student scholarships, motorbikes, wheelchairs, livelihood equipment, savings books, and health insurance cards—helping enhance both the material and spiritual well-being of beneficiaries across Ho Chi Minh City.

By Manh Thang, Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

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social welfare program War Invalids and Martyrs Day commemorative gathering Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City

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