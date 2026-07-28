Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP pays tribute to families of fallen heroes, revolutionary contributors

SGGP

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in coordination with Hung Long Commune People's Committee, presented gifts and scholarships to families of revolutionary contributors on July 27.

This is as part of activities marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 - July 27, 2026).

The program, supported by corporate sponsors and charitable organizations, is part of SGGP Newspaper's broader gratitude campaign that has benefited hundreds of policy beneficiary families and students across Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Tri Province.

During the event, organizers presented 20 blood pressure monitors to war invalids and sick veterans, along with five scholarships for students from policy beneficiary families. The gifts were sponsored by Toshiko Investment and Trading Services Company Limited (TOSHIKO) and the Tam Tai Viet Foundation.

Dinh Thi Phuong Thao, Vice Chairwoman of the Hung Long Commune People's Committee, expressed appreciation to SGGP Newspaper and its partners for supporting local efforts to care for revolutionary contributors. She also expressed hope for continued cooperation in future social welfare programs.

Vu Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Communications and Events Service Center under SGGP Newspaper, said that caring for people who rendered meritorious service to the nation and disadvantaged groups is part of the newspaper's responsibility to the city and the community, helping preserve and spread Ho Chi Minh City's tradition of compassion and gratitude.

On the same occasion, the delegation visited the family of Le Thi Hai, widow of fallen soldier Phan Van Y, who was killed on the Southwestern border battlefield in 1979. Ha The Nhan, Director of TOSHIKO, presented the family with a massage chair to support their health and well-being.

Earlier, on July 23, the delegation also donated 20 blood pressure monitors and five scholarships to policy beneficiary families and students in Binh Tan Ward.

Since early July, with support from TOSHIKO, VietMark Company, Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination System and the Tam Tai Viet Foundation, SGGP Newspaper's gratitude program has distributed 350 blood pressure monitors, 400 warm jackets and 80 scholarships worth VND1 million (approximately US$38) each to policy beneficiary families and students from such families in Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Tri Province. The total value of the donations exceeded VND350 million (approximately US$13,500).

>>>Below are some photos from the activity.

trao-qua-tai-xa-hung-long-19-1139-4415.jpg
Representatives of SGGP Newspaper and local authorities present blood pressure monitors to policy beneficiary families and people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution in Hung Long Commune. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga
trao-qua-tai-xa-hung-long-17-8304-3990.jpg
trao-qua-tai-xa-hung-long-11-4379-6689.jpg
Representatives of the sponsors and local authorities present blood pressure monitors to revolutionary contributors and policy beneficiary families. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga
trao-qua-tai-phuong-binh-tan-5-9067-1498.jpg
Organizers present gratitude gifts to policy beneficiary families in Binh Tan Ward. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga
trao-hoc-bong-do-quy-tam-tai-viet-tai-tro-6240-4113.jpg
Representatives of SGGP Newspaper and local authorities award scholarships sponsored by the Tam Tai Viet Foundation to outstanding students from policy beneficiary families in Hung Long Commune. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga
trao-qua-tai-xa-hung-long-25-7391-9245.jpg
The delegation visits the family of fallen soldier Phan Van Y in Hung Long Commune. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga
By Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper War Invalids and Martyrs' Day revolutionary contributors policy beneficiary families TOSHIKO Tam Tai Viet Foundation scholarships blood pressure monitors VietMark Company

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