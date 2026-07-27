Vietnamese journalists embark on "Journey of Gratitude" in Quang Tri

The "2026 Journey of Gratitude" serves as a national tribute from journalists across Vietnam to fallen heroes, policy beneficiary families, and revolutionary contributors in the central province of Quang Tri.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in partnership with sponsors, presents warm jackets and scholarships to disadvantaged students in Nam Hai Lang Commune, Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 26, as part of the program organized by the Vietnam Journalists Association to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper partnered with VietMark Tourism and Events Co., Ltd., Nhan Hoa Investment and Trading Service Co., Ltd. (TOSHIKO), and the Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Network to deliver relief and support gifts in Nam Hai Lang Commune.

During the event, the delegation presented 100 blood pressure monitors to local policy beneficiaries and national contributors, along with 200 jackets and 30 scholarships valued at VND1 million (US$38) each.

Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van presents scholarships to disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition to scholarships and warm jackets presented to students through Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's Ao am den truong (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) program, 100 revolutionary contributors also received blood pressure monitors.

Nguyen Khanh Vinh, 69, a war veteran and a Class 4/4 wounded veteran, said the gift was highly practical, enabling elderly recipients to monitor their health more conveniently.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, Tran Trong Dung, said that although the material value of the “Journey of Gratitude 2026” program was modest, it reflected the heartfelt appreciation of journalists nationwide for fallen heroes, policy beneficiary families, and people who rendered meritorious service in Quang Tri—a land that endured immense suffering and loss during the war.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, Tran Trong Dung, presents blood pressure monitors to policy beneficiary families and national contributors in Nam Hai Lang Commune, central Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Journalist Tran Trong Dung expressed his hope that, in the coming years, the Vietnam Journalists Association would continue working with news organizations and partner institutions to make the “Journey of Gratitude” an annual program, extending beyond Quang Tri to many other localities across the country.

Representing the local authorities, Vice Chairman of the Nam Hai Lang Commune People’s Committee, Nguyen Duong Thanh Binh, expressed his appreciation to the Vietnam Journalists Association, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, and sponsoring partners for their support and coordination in organizing the meaningful program.

Mr. Nguyen Duong Thanh Binh noted that Nam Hai Lang Commune is a land with a proud revolutionary tradition, where generations of cadres, soldiers, and residents fought courageously, devoted themselves, and made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of national liberation and reunification.

The gifts presented not only provide practical support but also stand as a testament to the spirit of solidarity and the community's sense of responsibility toward policy beneficiary families and the younger generation in this historic revolutionary region.

Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van presents blood pressure monitors to policy beneficiary families and people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution in Nam Hai Lang Commune, Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of the sponsoring organizations present blood pressure monitors to policy beneficiary families and people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution in Nam Hai Lang Commune, Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Thang, Van Trien—Translated by Kim Khanh