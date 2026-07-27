HCMC leaders pay tribute to war heroes

A delegation of leaders from HCMC and Military Region 7 on July 27 offered flowers and incense in tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes and martyrs to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the HCMC delegation offer flowers and incense at HCMC Martyrs Cemetery.

The commemorative ceremony was held at HCMC Martyrs Cemetery and jointly organized by the HCMC Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and the Party Committee and High Command of Military Region 7 to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence and reunification on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and Lt. Gen. Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7, offer incense at HCMC Martyrs Cemetery.

The ceremony was led by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, together with Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Secretary of the Military Region 7 Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 7.

Also attending were Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, and Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee; Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee; Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee; Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the HCMC High Command; Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department; and Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council.

The HCMC delegation offers flowers and incense at Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery.

The delegation laid flowers and offered incense before observing a minute of silence in memory of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and heroic martyrs, expressing profound gratitude to the civilians, officials, and members of the armed forces who fought and sacrificed their lives for national liberation and the construction and defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and Lt. Gen. Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7, offer incense at Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery.

After the ceremony, delegates visited individual graves to light incense and pay their respects to the fallen.

At HCMC Cemetery, the delegation also offered flowers and incense in memory of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, former Party and State leaders, leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, veteran revolutionaries, senior military officers, and members of the armed forces. Delegates then visited each grave to offer incense and express their gratitude.

Delegates offer incense at Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery.

In the solemn atmosphere, the delegation reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the revolutionary legacy of those who devoted their lives to the nation's independence and freedom. With enduring pride and unwavering confidence in the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, the delegation reaffirmed its commitment to learning, serving, and fulfilling its responsibilities in honor of the immense sacrifices made by previous generations.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan