HCMC leaders pay tribute to fallen heroes on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

Ho Chi Minh City leaders on July 27 offered flowers and incense in memory of fallen heroes at the Ben Duoc Memorial Temple and two martyrs' cemeteries.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Le Quoc Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, paid tribute to fallen heroes on July 27 to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

The HCMC delegation offers flowers and incense at the Ben Duoc Memorial Temple for Martyrs. Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh

At the Ben Duoc Memorial Temple for Martyrs in An Nhon Tay Commune, the delegation offered flowers and incense before the memorial to President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes. The delegates observed a minute of silence to honor those who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, nation-building and national defense.

The Ben Duoc Memorial Temple bears the names of 45,639 martyrs who gave their lives for the country's independence and freedom during the resistance wars against French colonial rule and U.S. forces.

Delegates offer incense at the Ben Duoc Memorial Temple for Martyrs. Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh

The delegation later paid tribute at the Cu Chi Martyrs’ Cemetery in An Nhon Tay Commune and the Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery in Phu Hoa Dong Commune.

The HCMC delegation offers flowers and incense at the Cu Chi Martyrs’ Cemetery in An Nhon Tay Commune. Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh

At both cemeteries, the delegates observed a minute of silence in remembrance of those who fought and sacrificed for the country's independence, freedom and territorial integrity, while reaffirming their commitment to contributing to the development of a more civilized, modern and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

Le Quoc Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, offers incense at the Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery. Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh

Delegates offer incense at the Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery.

Delegates offer incense at the Cu Chi Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Delegates offer incense at the Cu Chi Martyrs’ Cemetery.

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By Ngo Binh, Nguyen Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong