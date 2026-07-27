HCMC leaders pay tribute to fallen heroes on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Le Quoc Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, paid tribute to fallen heroes on July 27 to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).
At the Ben Duoc Memorial Temple for Martyrs in An Nhon Tay Commune, the delegation offered flowers and incense before the memorial to President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes. The delegates observed a minute of silence to honor those who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, nation-building and national defense.
The Ben Duoc Memorial Temple bears the names of 45,639 martyrs who gave their lives for the country's independence and freedom during the resistance wars against French colonial rule and U.S. forces.
The delegation later paid tribute at the Cu Chi Martyrs’ Cemetery in An Nhon Tay Commune and the Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery in Phu Hoa Dong Commune.
At both cemeteries, the delegates observed a minute of silence in remembrance of those who fought and sacrificed for the country's independence, freedom and territorial integrity, while reaffirming their commitment to contributing to the development of a more civilized, modern and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.