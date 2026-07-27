HCMC leaders visit exemplary policy-beneficiary families

On July 27, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders and officials visited exemplary policy-beneficiary families to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

Standing Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong visits Mr. Tran Thang Phuc. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation representing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City was led by Standing Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong.

They visited Mr. Tran Thang Phuc, 98, residing in Cho Lon Ward, a veteran revolutionary cadre and 3/4-class wounded veteran; Mr. Le Van Me, 72, residing in An Dong Ward, a 1/4-class wounded veteran; and Ms. Tran Thi Hai, 85, residing in Cho Quan Ward, a contributor to the national revolution.

During the visits, Mr. Le Quoc Phong spent time conversing with the veterans and beneficiaries, expressing deep gratitude and appreciation for their monumental sacrifices and contributions to the revolutionary cause, national independence, and the peace enjoyed today.

He offered his best wishes for their continued health and well-being, highlighting their crucial role as pillars of spiritual support for their families and younger generations.

Furthermore, the Standing Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee urged local Party committees and authorities to maintain and enhance care for the material and spiritual lives of wounded veterans and families with meritorious service to the revolution, ensuring the effective implementation of gratitude and welfare policies.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and delegates visit Mr. Tran Thang Phuc. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong visits Mr. Le Van Me. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong visits Mrs. Tran Thi Hai. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh