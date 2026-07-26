Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit armed forces units in Con Dao

On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day, Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited and presented gifts to armed forces units stationed and serving in Con Dao Special Zone.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc and a city delegation visit and present gifts to Mr. Nguyen Dinh Ba. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of July 25, a Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visited policy-beneficiary families and armed forces units, participated in planting a "Great National Unity Garden," and joined commemorative activities in Con Dao Special Zone.

The delegation included Rear Admiral Le Ba Quan, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command Vu Van Dien, and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and members of the delegation present gifts to armed forces personnel stationed and carrying out duties in the Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visited Mr. Nguyen Dinh Ba, a class 1/4 wounded veteran. In a warm and cordial atmosphere, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended thoughtful inquiries regarding the health and daily life of the veteran and his family.

He expressed profound gratitude for the monumental sacrifices made by wounded and sick veterans, martyrs' families, and national contributors to securing the nation's independence, freedom, and peace today. He extended his best wishes for Mr. Nguyen Dinh Ba to remain healthy and happy, continuing to serve as a steadfast spiritual pillar for his descendants and an inspiring example for younger generations.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegation inaugurate the “Great National Unity Garden” project at Radar Station 590. (Photo: SGGP)

Subsequently, the delegation visited, presented gifts to, and offered encouragement to armed forces units operating in Con Dao Special Zone, including the Con Dao Special Zone Military Command; the Con Dao Border Guard Post; Radar Station 590 under Regiment 251, Naval Region 2; and Radar Station 32 under Regiment 294, Division 367, Air Defense - Air Force Service.

At each visit, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc commended the dedicated efforts and quiet sacrifices of the armed forces, noting that under all circumstances, they remain steadfast on guard to safeguard the sacred sovereignty of the nation's seas, islands, and airspace.

He extended his best wishes to the officers and soldiers, wishing them abundant health, calling for closer ties between the military and residents, and urging them to uphold the glorious traditions of "Uncle Ho's Soldiers." He encouraged the units to excel in all assigned tasks, contributing to national defense, security, and peace across the country.

On behalf of the city leadership, the Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and delegation members presented gift packages to the armed forces units stationed and performing duties in Con Dao Special Zone.

On this occasion, at Radar Station 590, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation, together with officers and soldiers, planted and cared for trees to implement the "Great National Unity Garden" project. The initiative contributes to improving the landscape, ecological environment, and green space at the unit.

Furthermore, it demonstrates the affection, responsibility, and unwavering support of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, local administration, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the people of Ho Chi Minh City towards the personnel serving on the front lines.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet and members of the delegation visit and present gifts to armed forces units stationed and carrying out duties in the Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same afternoon, another Ho Chi Minh City delegation, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, visited and presented gifts to armed forces units stationed and serving in Con Dao Special Zone.

The delegation paid visits to the Con Dao Special Zone Police; the Local Operational Team of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department's Investigative Police Office; Traffic Police Team No. 2; the Con Dao Detention Sub-facility; Regional Firefighting and Rescue Team No. 29; the Aviation Security Post under the Immigration Management Division under the HCMC Department of Public Security; and the Mobile Police Unit under the Ho Chi Minh City Mobile Police Division.

After hearing a summary report from representatives of the Con Dao Special Zone Police regarding inter-agency coordination among units under the Ho Chi Minh City Police, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, commended and praised the accomplishments and achievements of the municipal police forces in recent times.

She highly valued their strong sense of responsibility and close, proactive collaboration with local forces in maintaining social order and security, ensuring safety for residents and tourists, and supporting fishermen in feeling secure as they venture out to sea and boost economic development.

The Deputy Secretary expressed confidence that the Ho Chi Minh City police forces will continue to uphold their glorious traditions, continuously learn and hone their political fortitude and expertise, and remain ready to accept and successfully carry out all assigned tasks—contributing to the sustainable development of Con Dao Special Zone.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh