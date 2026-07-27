Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay tribute to fallen soldiers in Binh Duong

A high-level delegation of HCMC officials paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Binh Duong Martyrs' Cemetery in Thuan Giao Ward on Monday morning, marking the 79th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026).

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh lays flowers in tribute to the heroic martyrs, honoring their sacrifices.

The delegation was led by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh. He was accompanied by senior city officials, including Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha.

In a solemn ceremony, the officials laid wreaths, offered incense, and observed a minute of silence to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh and honor the heroes who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and reunification.

Following the main tribute at the monument, the delegation visited individual graves throughout the cemetery to burn incense, expressing deep gratitude for the fallen soldiers' immensely historical contributions.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and delegates offer flowers and incense in tribute to the heroic martyrs, honoring their immense sacrifices.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh offers incense at the graves of the heroic martyrs.

Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers incense at the graves of the heroic martyrs.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha offers incense in tribute to the heroic martyrs.

By Duy Tran – Translated by Kim Khanh