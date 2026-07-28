HCMC issues new regulations on motorbikes, non-motorized vehicles

Ho Chi Minh City has issued new regulations governing the use of motorbikes and non-motorized vehicles for passenger and freight transport across the southern metropolis.

National Highway 13 frequently experiences traffic congestion. (Photo: SGGP)

Under Decision No. 55/2026/QD-UBND, signed by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh, transport operators, organizations, and ride-hailing software platform providers are required to manage vehicles and drivers while ensuring traffic safety and order, municipal authorities announced on July 27.

The new rules apply to entities and individuals operating commercial passenger and cargo services using two-wheelers and non-motorized transport. Wheelchairs for people with disabilities and animal-drawn vehicles are exempt from the regulation.

Under the decision, all operating vehicles must meet technical safety conditions, while drivers, passengers, and cargo loading must strictly comply with traffic laws.

Ride-hailing tech platforms and transport businesses are directly responsible for driver and vehicle management. Additionally, these companies must submit monthly operational reports to the Department of Construction and local Commune-level People’s Committees where their headquarters are registered.

Ho Chi Minh City is encouraging businesses to invest in eco-friendly, low-emission vehicles while leveraging information technology and digital transformation in fleet operations and management. Operators are also required to establish designated passenger pickup and drop-off points and safe cargo loading areas.

Transport service providers and businesses operating transport connectivity software platforms must manage their vehicles and drivers while ensuring traffic order and road safety. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the new policy, commercial motorbikes, mopeds, and non-motorized vehicles are permitted to operate on public roads across the city, excluding expressways and routes with posted restrictions.

These vehicles are authorized to operate 24 hours a day, except when special restrictions are imposed during natural disasters, disease outbreaks, or emergencies.

Commune-level People’s Committees are assigned to research and establish designated passenger pickup and cargo loading hubs in public areas.

Operators of airports, railway stations, bus terminals, inland waterway ports, shopping malls, traditional markets, hotels, hospitals, and other public venues must proactively arrange appropriate parking and passenger pickup zones. The decision strictly prohibits entities from unilaterally establishing unauthorized parking lots or designated pickup points.

The Department of Construction will lead coordination efforts with the Ho Chi Minh City Police and local authorities to implement, publicize, and inspect enforcement. The department is also tasked with researching zoning plans for parking locations specifically dedicated to two-wheelers and non-motorized commercial vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Police will step up vehicle registration, management, inspection, and the handling of traffic violations. The new decision will replace previous regulations issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee upon taking effect.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh