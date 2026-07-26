HCMC leverages historical values to fuel development of Con Dao

A memorial service was held at the Con Dao Temple on July 26 to honor heroic martyrs, revolutionary soldiers, and patriots who laid down their lives on the island.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and other delegates attend the memorial service. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city jointly held a memorial service at the Con Dao Temple on July 26 to honor heroic martyrs, revolutionary soldiers, and patriots who laid down their lives on the island.

The ceremony co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city aims to mark the 79th anniversary of Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

The event was attended by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc. Also present were current and former leaders of the city, senior military officers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, prominent former political prisoners, and representatives of martyrs' families.

Former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, and former Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council, Pham Phuong Thao attend the memorial service along with other delegates. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his profound and boundlessly eternal gratitude for the sacrifices made by revolutionary predecessors, heroic martyrs, soldiers, and patriots who laid down their lives for national independence, freedom, and reunification.

Speaking on behalf of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed profound gratitude for the sacrifices of revolutionary predecessors, heroic martyrs, soldiers, and patriots on the sacred land of Con Dao.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that former battlefields across the nation remain sacred monuments to the heroic exploits, courageous sacrifices, revolutionary spirit, and indomitable patriotism of the armed forces and people.

Embedded within every present-day achievement is the silent yet noble presence of those who fell. Past generations have not only dissolved into the land and sea, but also materialized into the peace, unity, development, and enduring faith in the nation's future. History was written with supreme sacrifices and heroic exploits, he added, and it shines even brighter when preserved by present and future generations through profound gratitude and heartfelt homage, he said.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal leader reaffirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to strengthen care for those who rendered meritorious services to the revolution, fully upholding the nation’s noble tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source" and showing deep gratitude. The city will also intensify efforts to educate the younger generation on patriotic traditions and revolutionary ideals, while mobilizing the entire political system, the national unity bloc, local authorities, and broader society in caring for policy beneficiaries.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc stressed that policies for people with meritorious services must ensure comprehensive, regular, and continuous coverage, seamlessly integrated with social security measures, social assistance, and military rear-guard support policies.

He affirmed that the Party Organization and the entire political system of Ho Chi Minh City will continue building a civilized, modern, and compassionate metropolis. This commitment aims to help maintain a peaceful and stable environment, foster fast and sustainable national development, firmly safeguard the Fatherland, and continuously elevate the people's standard of living.

Delegates offering incense at the Con Dao Temple (Photo: SGGP)

Leveraging the special historical values of this sacred land, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on building and developing Con Dao Special Zone within the city named after President Ho Chi Minh, transforming it into a vibrant, green growth pole and a compassionate destination.

The development of Con Dao will harmonize socio-economic growth with the preservation and promotion of revolutionary and national historical values. It will balance economic expansion with the conservation of marine and forest biodiversity, while strictly ensuring national defense and security.

Through these efforts, the city aims to unlock the full potential and advantages of Con Dao Special Zone, driving socio-economic progress, safeguarding national defense and security, and strengthening Ho Chi Minh City’s external affairs.

Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council, Nguyen Van Tho joins other delegates in offering incense. (Photo: SGGP)

Officers and soldiers of the People's Armed Forces offer incense at the Con Dao Temple. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh