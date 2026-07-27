Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC trade union officials pay tribute to President Ton Duc Thang, fallen heroes

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City trade union officials offered flowers and incense in memory of President Ton Duc Thang and fallen heroes at several sites across the city on July 27.

The event is to commemorate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026) and the 97th anniversary of the Vietnam Trade Union (July 28, 1929–2026).

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HCMC trade union officials offer incense in memory of President Ton Duc Thang at the Ton Duc Thang Museum.

A delegation led by Nguyen Kim Loan, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, offered flowers and incense at the Ton Duc Thang Museum in Saigon Ward. The delegation observed a moment of silence in remembrance of President Ton Duc Thang, honoring his lifelong dedication to the working class, the revolution and the people.

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Nguyen Kim Loan, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, offers incense in memory of President Ton Duc Thang.

Another delegation, headed by Phung Thai Quang, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, paid tribute at the Ton Duc Thang Memorial House at the Binh Dong Communal House Historical and Cultural Site.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Pham Chi Tam, also Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, offered flowers and incense at the Nha Den–Cho Quan Memorial in Cho Quan Ward.

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The trade union delegation offers incense at the Nha Den–Cho Quan Memorial.
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HCMC trade union officials observe a moment of silence in tribute to fallen heroes at the Liberation Workers Monument.

A delegation headed by Le Thi Kim Thuy, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, paid tribute to fallen heroes at the Liberation Workers Monument in Vuon Lai Ward.

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Trade union officials observe a moment of silence in memory of President Ton Duc Thang.

On the same day, another delegation led by Dang Trung Dung, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, offered flowers and incense at the Vo Thi Sau Memorial House in Ba Ria Ward to honor the fallen heroine and other martyrs.

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By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnam Trade Union President Ton Duc Thang War Invalids and Martyrs' Day Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation fallen heroes tribute ceremony Ton Duc Thang Museum Vo Thi Sau Memorial House

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