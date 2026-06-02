Ho Chi Minh City unlocks more than VND206 trillion from long-stalled projects

Ho Chi Minh City has completed the removal or provided guidance on the handling of 838 out of 838 projects subject to review and settlement, achieving a 100 percent completion rate.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc attends and chairs the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

As a result, more than VND206 trillion (US$7.8 billion) in capital and nearly 17,000 hectares of land tied to these projects have been unlocked, paving the way for their prompt implementation and operation.

On June 2, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a conference to disseminate and implement Conclusion No. 24-KL/TW of the Politburo and Resolution No. 29/2026/QH16 of the National Assembly, while reviewing the implementation of Plan No. 34/KH-UBND and launching Plan No. 243/KH-UBND on the continued removal of obstacles and bottlenecks affecting long-delayed projects and works.

The conference was chaired by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay presented a report on the implementation of Conclusion No. 24-KL/TW of the Politburo and Resolution No. 29/2026/QH16 of the National Assembly.

Ho Chi Minh City has vigorously directed and coordinated the implementation of measures aimed at removing bottlenecks and resolving long-standing delayed projects and works, following the principle of “clear assignment of personnel, tasks, responsibilities, timelines, outcomes, and authority.”

The city has also assigned specific responsibilities to departments, agencies, sectors, and local authorities, holding their leaders accountable for reviewing and addressing obstacles affecting stalled projects and land plots.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has strengthened the Special Task Force, headed by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, to provide timely direction and oversee the implementation of measures, tasks, and solutions designed to address and resolve difficulties and bottlenecks.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, the city has actively and proactively coordinated with relevant ministries and central agencies to submit reports and recommendations, urging the issuance of breakthrough mechanisms and solutions by central authorities. In addition, it has flexibly and innovatively applied special policy mechanisms to remove obstacles facing numerous key infrastructure projects and public welfare works.

Through a comprehensive review and assessment process, Ho Chi Minh City identified 838 stalled projects, works, and land plots facing difficulties and bottlenecks. Of these, 54 projects fall under the jurisdiction of central authorities, while 784 projects are within the authority of local agencies to resolve.

After nearly two years of implementing Plan No. 34, Ho Chi Minh City has successfully resolved, or provided clear directions for resolving, all 838 projects subject to review and settlement, achieving a 100 percent completion rate, the highest in the country.

As a result, more than VND206 trillion in investment capital and nearly 17,000 hectares of project land have been unlocked, enabling these projects to be swiftly put into implementation and operation.

Of the total, 417 projects have had their legal issues fully resolved, completed land acquisition and site clearance procedures, or received land allocation approvals, allowing investors to resume construction and bring the projects into operation and public use. This has helped unlock valuable resources and create fresh momentum for the city's economic growth.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

For projects facing difficulties and obstacles that fall under the authority of ministries and central government agencies, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has actively coordinated with relevant bodies to address the issues within their respective mandates. To date, the city has essentially completed the resolution process, with no major outstanding obstacles remaining at the central-government level.

A notable example is the resolution of issues related to the property at 1 Ly Thai To Street, Vuon Lai Ward, covering an area of more than 4.4 hectares. The site was formerly the Government Guest House managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After remaining vacant for many years, it was transferred to Ho Chi Minh City for development into Vietnam’s first Covid-19 Memorial Park. The 1 Ly Thai To Memorial Park has contributed to urban renewal efforts while expanding green spaces and public recreational areas for city residents.

One of the most notable projects for which Ho Chi Minh City has successfully resolved legal issues is that of Mercedes-Benz Vietnam Ltd., a key joint venture operating in the city. The company has maintained strong growth and, during the 2016–2025 period, contributed more than VND6 trillion (US$228 million) annually to the city's budget.

The company had faced difficulties in extending its land lease term after the lease on state-owned land expired. Following the city's review and efforts to remove the legal obstacles, the project was officially granted an extension, allowing its operations to continue through 2030.

By Van Minh, Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh