HCMC leaders visit, present gifts to policy-beneficiary families in Con Dao

A delegation of officials from Ho Chi Minh City paid visits and presented gifts to Mr. Pham Quyet Thang, a class 2/4 wounded veteran, and widows of martyrs, namely Luong Thi Ngu and Truong Thi Phon, in Con Dao Special Zone.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and a city delegation visit and present gifts to Mr. Pham Quyet Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of July 25, a delegation representing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, led by Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, visited prominent policy-beneficiary families in Con Dao Special Zone to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

Mr. Le Quoc Phong and the delegation visited the home of Mr. Pham Quyet Thang, where the Deputy Secretary extended warm inquiries regarding his health and the family's daily life.

He expressed profound gratitude and respect for the monumental sacrifices made by wounded and sick veterans, martyrs' families, and national contributors to the cause of national independence, freedom, and the peaceful life enjoyed today.

On behalf of the municipal leadership, the Permanent Deputy Secretary wished the veterans and their families continued health and joy, emphasizing that they remain a strong spiritual pillar for their descendants and an inspiring example for younger generations.

He urged local party committees and authorities to maintain their focus on enhancing both the material and spiritual well-being of wounded veterans, martyrs' families, and national contributors, while further advancing community-wide gratitude initiatives.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee ang Minh Thong and a city delegation visit and speak with Mrs. Luong Thi Ngu. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same afternoon, another Ho Chi Minh City delegation, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, visited and presented gifts to Mrs. Luong Thi Ngu, widow of martyr Nguyen Dinh Lien.

Vice Secretary Dang Minh Thong extended warm greetings and wished Mrs. Ngu continued good health, reaffirming her role as a steadfast spiritual pillar for her family. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the dedication and sacrifices of heroic martyrs, as well as the quiet resilience of their families who endured immense loss during the war.

He further conveyed deep appreciation for the profound contributions and sacrifices made by wounded and sick veterans, martyrs' families, and national contributors to securing the nation's independence, freedom, and present-day peace.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh visits and speaks with Mrs. Truong Thi Phon. (Photo: SGGP)

Also on the afternoon of July 25, a delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh visited and presented gifts to Mrs. Truong Thi Phon, widow of martyr Dang Ngoc Be.

Vice Chairman of the city, Hoang Nguyen Dinh, extended thoughtful inquiries regarding Mrs. Phon's health and daily well-being, expressing deep gratitude for the sacrifice made by martyr Dang Ngoc Be in the struggle for national independence and freedom.

Spending considerable time conversing with and encouraging the family, the Vice Chairman expressed his wish for Mrs. Truong Thi Phon and her family to continue inspiring younger generations to preserve the family’s revolutionary heritage and contribute to the development of their homeland and country.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh