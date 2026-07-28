HCMC steps up waterway safety inspections, cracks down on unlicensed vessels

Local authorities are tightening inland waterway and maritime safety controls, taking strict action against unregistered, uninspected, and unauthorized passenger vessels operating across the city.

Passenger watercraft on the Saigon River (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking on July 27, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Bui Hoa An, said the initiative aims to bolster traffic order, maritime safety, and technical compliance for passenger transport vehicles within the city.

The department has requested the Ho Chi Minh City Police to direct relevant law enforcement forces to intensify patrols and regulatory monitoring of passenger transport on waterways. Authorities will crack down on vessels lacking valid registration or technical inspection certificates, operating without permits, or departing ports and wharves without official clearance.

Furthermore, law enforcement will inspect and penalize unlicensed inland wharves operating without authorization, along with other regulatory violations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction also urged the People’s Committees of relevant wards, communes, and special zones to step up public awareness campaigns on inland waterway safety laws. Efforts will focus on encouraging residents to follow safety regulations, particularly the proper use of life jackets and personal flotation devices when traveling on small watercraft. Local authorities were further instructed to intensify inspections and strictly address unauthorized inland wharves and substandard vessels lacking required registration or safety certification, while resolutely suspending the operation of non-compliant ports, wharves, and watercraft.

Additionally, port and wharf operators, as well as river-crossing ferry terminals, were strictly forbidden from allowing vessels to depart if safety standards are not met or during adverse weather conditions, such as heavy rain and strong winds—especially along passenger routes connecting the mainland to islands and vice versa.

Regarding subordinate entities, the Ho Chi Minh City Inland Waterway Port Authority has been instructed to step up inspections of vessel technical conditions, life-saving equipment, and operator qualifications. The agency must strictly deny departure permits to vessels carrying passengers or cargo beyond capacity or those failing to meet safety standards. It is also required to regularly update meteorological and hydrological data, proactively issuing warnings and guidance to help vessels navigate adverse weather.

The Waterway Management Center has been tasked with coordinating technical inspections of passenger vessels and providing timely weather updates to river-crossing ferry terminals, resolutely barring any non-compliant vessels from leaving port. Meanwhile, the Specialized Inspection Division will intensify checks and enforce penalties for violations at river-crossing ferry piers and inland terminals. The Waterway Management Division will oversee and expedite implementation, compiling progress reports as required.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, these synchronized measures aim to enhance state management efficiency, prevent waterway traffic accidents, and ensure absolute safety for passengers and vessels—particularly amidst growing demand for inland waterway travel across the city.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh