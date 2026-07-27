Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders pay tribute to fallen heroes at Ba Ria–Vung Tau Martyrs' Cemetery

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City leaders on July 27 offered flowers and incense at the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Martyrs' Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers on the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

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The delegation offers flowers and incense in tribute to fallen heroes at the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Martyrs' Cemetery

On the morning of July 27, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Martyrs' Cemetery in Ba Ria Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, to offer flowers and incense in tribute to fallen heroes on the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–July 27, 2026).

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Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes at the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Martyrs' Cemetery

The delegation included Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Tho of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, former leaders of the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and numerous officials, military personnel, and local leaders.

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense in memory of the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen heroes.

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Delegates offer incense in tribute to fallen heroes at the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Martyrs' Cemetery

Delegates paused for a solemn moment of silence, honoring the nation’s heroes who gave their lives for independence, freedom, and the peace of its people. The tribute underscored deep gratitude for generations who fought and sacrificed in the struggle for national liberation and defense.

Following the flower and incense offering ceremony, the delegates visited the graves of the fallen heroes to light incense, paying their respects and expressing profound gratitude for the immense sacrifices made by previous generations in the nation's revolutionary cause.

By Truc Giang - Translated by Anh Quan

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Vietnamese Heroic Mothers fallen heroes offer flowers and incense in tribute to fallen heroes Ba Ria–Vung Tau Martyrs' Cemetery a solemn moment of silence

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