HCMC Vice Chairman pays tribute to wounded war veterans

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, visited and presented gifts to local wounded war veterans on July 27, marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026).

The delegation visited and presented gifts to war invalid Ha Trung Nghia. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation paid visits to Mr. Ha Trung Nghia, 65, residing in Saigon Ward; Mr. Tran Cong Hieu, 57, residing in Ben Thanh Ward; and Mr. Le Thong Nhat, 93, residing in Cau Ong Lanh Ward, all of whom are class 1/4 wounded veterans.

At each destination, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong and the delegation inquired after the health and daily lives of the veterans.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee affirmed that the Party Organization, government, and citizens of Ho Chi Minh City deeply honor and cherish the monumental contributions made by previous generations to the struggle for national liberation, construction, and defense.

He emphasized that the city will continue to strengthen gratitude initiatives and enhance both the material and spiritual well-being of policy-beneficiary families and those with recognized service to the nation.

On behalf of the delegation, he wished the veterans good health and peaceful lives, encouraging them to remain steadfast pillars of moral support for their families while offering constructive insights toward the development of their local communities and the city at large.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) talks with and inquires about the health of wounded veteran Tran Cong Hieu. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits and presents gifts to wounded veteran Le Thong Nhat. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh