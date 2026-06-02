HCMC urged to fast track 140 stalled real estate projects

The Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA) has called on city authorities to swiftly classify and resolve long-delayed projects after receiving reports on nearly 140 troubled developments that have yet to be put into operation.

HoREA Chairman Le Hoang Chau speaks at the conference.

The recommendation was made at a conference held by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on June 2 to disseminate and implement Politburo Conclusion No.24-KL/TW and National Assembly Resolution No.29/2026/QH16, while reviewing progress under the city's project-clearance plans and launching new measures to address persistent bottlenecks affecting stalled developments.

Speaking at the event, HoREA Chairman Le Hoang Chau said the association had compiled information on almost 140 projects facing legal, administrative, or procedural obstacles. He urged authorities to promptly categorize problematic projects already reported through the city's "System 45" platform, identify the competent agencies responsible for handling them, and focus resources on resolving outstanding issues once and for all.

Representatives of the business community acknowledged recent progress. Mr. Tran Anh Quan, Deputy General Director of Sunshine Sai Gon, said two major projects that had been mired in difficulties for years were largely resolved in 2025 thanks to strong direction from city leaders and decisive policy interventions. He credited relevant departments for helping unlock projects and increase housing supply for the market.

Mr. Tran Anh Quan, Deputy General Director of Sunshine Sai Gon, addresses the conference.

Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the city's Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the department had been assigned responsibility for 265 stalled projects and land parcels. To date, solutions have either been completed or identified for all projects under its management, with implementation continuing across the board.

However, he noted that most outstanding projects are long-running, complex cases, with the biggest obstacles stemming from unresolved land-use legal issues and the assessment of land-related financial obligations.

Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment, speaks at the conference.

To address these issues, the department proposed several measures, including a simplified method for calculating land-use financial obligations by applying the land price framework for the relevant period, together with the land price adjustment coefficient issued by provincial authorities in 2015. The proposal is intended to streamline procedures, enabling investors to fulfill financial obligations more quickly, receive land handovers, and obtain land-use rights certificates.

The Department of Construction reported that it had completed advisory work on all 115 assigned projects, achieving 100 percent of its target. A review found that around 80 percent of stalled projects stemmed from systemic shortcomings, particularly inconsistencies among planning, investment, land administration, and construction regulations.

The department said a project-by-project approach would be both time-consuming and unlikely to deliver meaningful breakthroughs. Instead, it has proposed identifying recurring bottlenecks and developing common solutions to expedite the resolution of multiple projects simultaneously.

Regarding social housing development, the department identified three major constraints: lengthy investment procedures, a shortage of suitable land, and an insufficient pipeline of projects ready for implementation.

A view of the conference

To tackle these challenges, the department advised the city government on issuing a dedicated process for social housing projects, reducing administrative processing times by approximately 50 percent compared with previous procedures. From now until the end of 2026, HCMC expects to break ground on 65 social housing projects comprising about 63,500 apartments.

Meanwhile, city inspectors have intensified efforts to remove obstacles through specialized inspections. Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Chief Inspector of HCMC, said 12 inspection teams had reviewed 94 projects, construction works, and land sites, resulting in 12 inspection conclusions.

The municipal Inspectorate has also recently launched six additional inspection teams and an inter-agency review team covering 100 of the city's 838 stalled projects. Inspection conclusions are expected to be issued before June 5.

Regarding social housing development, a representative of the HCMC Department of Construction said the city has introduced a streamlined and integrated project implementation process, reducing administrative processing times by approximately 50 percent. For projects where investors already hold lawful land-use rights, the entire investment and construction approval process can now be completed in a maximum of 132 days. To date, HCMC has secured sufficient land reserves and prepared a pipeline of 77 projects, comprising around 77,000 social housing units, to meet the targets assigned by the Government for the 2026–2027 period. The city expects to break ground on 65 projects, totaling approximately 63,500 apartments, between now and the end of 2026.

By Van Minh, Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan