Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC certifies elected deputies of 11th-term People’s Council

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City has officially certified 125 elected deputies of the 11th-term People’s Council (2026–2031), marking the successful completion of a well-organized and high-turnout election process.

On the morning of March 30, during the first session of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Director of the municipal Department of Internal Affairs and Standing Member of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Election Committee, presented a report on the election results and the verification of the eligibility of elected deputies for the 2026–2031 term.

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Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang (second from right) and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai present certificates to deputies of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

At the session, Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien announced the resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee confirming the eligibility of deputies to the 11th-term People’s Council.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee certified that 125 elected candidates are fully qualified to carry out the duties and responsibilities of People’s Council deputies in accordance with the law.

The resolution was based on the overall election results, as well as the outcomes of complaints and denunciations related to the elected candidates.

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Deputies of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council receive their certificates. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee held a conference to announce the election results and the official list of 125 deputies elected to the 11th-term People’s Council for the 2026–2031 tenure.

The new council features a diverse composition in terms of age, gender, religion, and professional background, including business leaders and scientists.

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National Assembly leaders and Ho Chi Minh City officials pose for a commemorative photo with deputies of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

According to Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien, the city successfully organized the elections for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, ensuring thorough implementation across all stages.

This included effective public communication, strict adherence to regulations in personnel procedures, and active public engagement through meetings with voters and discussions on candidate profiles.

Voter turnout reached a high and responsible rate of 99.06 percent, with the entire process conducted on schedule, in compliance with regulations, and ensuring political security and social order before, during and after election day.

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By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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