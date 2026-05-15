HCMC steps up efforts to remove obstacles in Saigon riverside road project

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are accelerating efforts to resolve land clearance and compensation issues affecting key transport projects, particularly the Saigon Riverside Road project, to ensure construction progress stays on schedule.

On the afternoon of May 14, Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, chaired a working session with authorities of Lai Thieu, Binh Hoa and Thuan An wards on public investment disbursement progress, especially compensation and site clearance for major transport projects.

At the working session, local authorities reported various difficulties related to key transport projects, particularly three component projects along the Saigon Riverside Road route.

The Saigon Riverside Road is approximately 7.4 kilometers long and 32 meters wide, featuring six traffic lanes and divided into three investment sections.

Localities said challenges remain in determining land prices, verifying land origins, arranging resettlement areas, and handling related infrastructure such as inland waterway docks, connecting bridges and tidal-control sluices.

A view of the working session in Lai Thieu Ward

Representatives of Lai Thieu Ward proposed that Binh Hoa and Thuan An wards coordinate with consulting units to finalize land valuation, assign staff to verify land origins, and review resettlement land funds for timely reporting to competent authorities.

Among the three component projects, the section from Gia Long Street to Vinh Phu 40 Street is classified as a Group B project with total investment capital exceeding VND2.644 trillion (US$100 million). The project affects about 227 cases, with around 60 households expected to be resettled.

Meanwhile, the section from National Highway 13 near Vinh Binh Canal to Vinh Binh 40 Street is a Group A project with total investment of nearly VND4.943 trillion (US$188 million), affecting around 118 cases, including 62 households requiring resettlement.

The project upgrading the section from Binh Nham Canal to An Son Port has a total investment exceeding VND1.806 trillion (US$68.5 million), affecting 32 cases and requiring resettlement for five households.

A representative of Lai Thieu Ward provides updates on the implementation progress of the projects.

In addition to riverside projects, local authorities also updated progress on the Thuan An East-West arterial road project connecting former District 12 through Vinh Phu 10 Street to former Thu Duc City. The 4.13-kilometer route passing through Binh Hoa Ward has a total investment capital of approximately VND2.772 trillion (US$105 million).

Concluding the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh urged local authorities to strengthen coordination and proactively propose solutions to address arising difficulties.

For the Saigon Riverside Road section from Gia Long Street to Vinh Phu 40 Street, he requested authorities to issue land recovery notices for all 227 affected cases and complete compensation payments in July 2026.

For the section from National Highway 13 to Vinh Binh 40 Street, localities must complete land pricing and land origin verification in June 2026 and finalize compensation and site clearance in September 2026.

As for the section from Binh Nham Canal to An Son Port, land pricing must be completed in June 2026 and compensation payments finalized in July 2026.

Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh also instructed local authorities to accelerate site clearance efforts, closely coordinate with departments and agencies to resolve specific obstacles, and ensure the progress of key projects.

He additionally assigned localities to review resettlement demands and unify investment plans for the Binh Nham Resettlement Area, while directing the Department of Finance to allocate medium-term public investment capital for implementation in 2026.

By Tam Trang - Translated by Huyen Huong