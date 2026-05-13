Ho Chi Minh City to submit draft Special Urban Law in July

Ho Chi Minh City center viewed from the Thu Ngu Flagpole, a location connecting road and waterway transport along the Saigon River (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued an official document conveying the directive of Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc on accelerating the development of the draft Special Urban Law to submit it to the competent authorities for consideration and completion in July 2026.

Accordingly, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is assigned to coordinate with the Office of the National Assembly Delegation and the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Justice, and relevant agencies to review, advise on updates and supplements, and propose members for the drafting and secretariat teams. This aims to ensure effectiveness and promote the advisory role in the legislative drafting process, as well as the implementation of tasks immediately after the law is approved and promulgated.

The Department of Justice is assigned to take the lead and coordinate with the heads of relevant agencies to propose and review the composition of participating members, ensuring both quality and progress in the law-making process. In particular, agency leaders and directly responsible officials, as well as personnel with strong professional expertise, will participate throughout the entire legislative drafting process. The Department is also tasked with proposing in detail the composition of a standing unit to serve as the focal point for coordination with the lead drafting agency.

Relevant agencies and units are assigned to actively prepare content for the city's working sessions on the draft law. Particular attention is to be given to the scope of application of the law, the review of existing legal normative documents related to urban development, the tasks and solutions set out in Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW, and the proposed mechanisms and policies to clearly identify existing difficulties, obstacles, and legal issues requiring additional provisions to meet the development requirements of the city as a special-type urban area in the new era.

The Department of Finance is responsible for reviewing implementation progress, advising on funding sources, and proposing appropriate financial mechanisms and policies within the city's authority. It is also tasked with assessing the implementation of several special resolutions applicable to the city. The Department of Justice is assigned to advise on procedures for seeking opinions from competent authorities during the drafting stage of the bill, with particular emphasis on clearly defining the scope of application of the law.

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By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh