HCMC, Vientiane sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation

On the morning of May 15, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Vo Van Minh, received a high-level delegation from Laos’ Vientiane capital.

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the 2026–2030 period between HCMC and Vientiane. (Photo: SGGP)

The Laotian delegation was led by Mr. Athsaphangthong Siphandone, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vientiane People’s Council.

Also attending the working session were Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha; Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, Pham Dut Diem; and leaders of departments and agencies from both localities.

At the meeting, the two sides reviewed and highlighted the notable achievements in bilateral cooperation over recent years, particularly the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Vientiane Capital Administration for the 2021–2025 period.

Representatives of departments and agencies from both sides also shared practical and specific information on the socio-economic situation of the two cities, thereby proposing areas of cooperation and discussing orientations for future collaboration between the two localities.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Within the framework of the working session, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the 2026–2030 period. The document is of significant importance, serving as a foundational political and legal framework to shape cooperation between the two localities in the new phase, thereby contributing to the effective implementation of the common understandings reached by senior leaders and agreements between the leaders of the two cities.

Several major orientations for cooperation during the 2026–2030 period include closely coordinating the organization of activities marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2027 and enhancing cooperation and exchanges across a wide range of sectors.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Vo Van Minh (R) and Mr. Athsaphangthong Siphandone (Photo: SGGP)

Based on the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the 2026–2030 period, Mr. Athsaphangthong Siphandone proposed that the two sides promote the effective implementation of the signed agreements and cooperation contents in line with the set objectives and purposes. This, he noted, would contribute to further strengthening the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane in particular.

Concluding the working session, Mr. Vo Van Minh stated that the two sides still have considerable potential for cooperation in such areas as economy, culture, tourism, and education and training, while expressing full agreement with the proposals put forward by the Lao side. He expressed confidence that, with strong political determination, cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane Capital would become increasingly substantive and sustainable, continuing to serve as a vivid example of local-level cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Athsaphangthong Siphandone speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Vo Van Minh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh