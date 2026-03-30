HCMC People’s Council convenes to elect new leadership

The HCMC 11th HCMC People’s Council meets today to elect essential new leadership for the HCMC People's Council and the HCMC People's Committee during the upcoming five year political term from 2026-2031.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the HCMC People’s Committee is conversing with Chairman Vo Van Minh of the HCMC People’s Council and Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong of the HCMC Party Committee at the regular year-end session of the HCMC People’s Council in 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

It is anticipated that during the session, delegates will elect the Chairman and Vice Chairmen of the HCMC People’s Council, formally establish the Council’s committees, and elect the heads of these respective committees for the 11th tenure.

The deputies will also elect the Chairman, Vice Chairmen, and Members of the 11th HCMC People’s Committee. Concurrently, they will elect People’s Assessors for the HCMC People’s Court and various regional People’s Courts.

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet is casting his ballot at polling station No. 26 in Phu Thuan Neighborhood of Phu An Ward on March 15

At the meeting, the HCMC Election Committee will report the official election results and the confirmation of the delegates’ credentials, subsequently presenting the Certificates of HCMC People’s Council Deputies for the 11th tenure (2026-2031) to the elected individuals.

The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch will also present a comprehensive report summarizing the opinions and proposals of voters gathered during the election for People’s Council deputies at all levels for the 11th term.

Chairman Vo Van Minh of the HCMC Election Committee has recently signed a resolution confirming the eligibility of the 11th HCMC People’s Council deputies for the 2026-2031 tenure.

Accordingly, the committee officially verifies that 125 newly elected individuals possess the requisite qualifications to execute the duties and exercise the authority of People’s Council delegates in strict accordance with legal provisions.

By Thu Huong, Cam Nuong – Translated by Thanh Tam