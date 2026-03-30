HCMC People’s Council convenes to elect new leadership

It is anticipated that during the session, delegates will elect the Chairman and Vice Chairmen of the HCMC People’s Council, formally establish the Council’s committees, and elect the heads of these respective committees for the 11th tenure.
The deputies will also elect the Chairman, Vice Chairmen, and Members of the 11th HCMC People’s Committee. Concurrently, they will elect People’s Assessors for the HCMC People’s Court and various regional People’s Courts.
At the meeting, the HCMC Election Committee will report the official election results and the confirmation of the delegates’ credentials, subsequently presenting the Certificates of HCMC People’s Council Deputies for the 11th tenure (2026-2031) to the elected individuals.
The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch will also present a comprehensive report summarizing the opinions and proposals of voters gathered during the election for People’s Council deputies at all levels for the 11th term.
Chairman Vo Van Minh of the HCMC Election Committee has recently signed a resolution confirming the eligibility of the 11th HCMC People’s Council deputies for the 2026-2031 tenure.
Accordingly, the committee officially verifies that 125 newly elected individuals possess the requisite qualifications to execute the duties and exercise the authority of People’s Council delegates in strict accordance with legal provisions.