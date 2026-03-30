Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Vo Van Minh elected Chairman of HCMC People’s Council for new tenure

SGGPO

On the morning of March 30, at the first session of the 11th tenure Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, the Council carried out procedures to elect its Chairman for the new term.

z7671679685243-9fe1cad7378db7cd6ebf4085ddcf38c7-8518-5829.jpg
Mr. Vo Van Minh was elected Chairman of the 11th-tenure municipal People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: SGGP)

With 100 percent of votes from all delegates present, Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, and Chairman of the 10th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term, was elected Chairman of the 11th-tenure municipal People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 10th tenure presented a proposal nominating Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the 10th-tenure municipal People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term, and a delegate to the 11th-tenure People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, for election as Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 11th tenure.

Delegates conducted voting by secret ballot. As a result, Vo Van Minh received 124 votes in favor, accounting for 100 percent of the delegates present.

With this outcome, Mr. Vo Van Minh was officially elected Chairman of the 11th-tenure People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

info-dc-vo-van-minh-5601-3177.jpg
Related News
By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Chairman of the 11th-tenure municipal People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term Vo Van Minh HCMC People's Council

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn