Mr. Vo Van Minh elected Chairman of HCMC People’s Council for new tenure

On the morning of March 30, at the first session of the 11th tenure Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, the Council carried out procedures to elect its Chairman for the new term.

Mr. Vo Van Minh was elected Chairman of the 11th-tenure municipal People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: SGGP)

With 100 percent of votes from all delegates present, Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, and Chairman of the 10th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term, was elected Chairman of the 11th-tenure municipal People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 10th tenure presented a proposal nominating Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the 10th-tenure municipal People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term, and a delegate to the 11th-tenure People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, for election as Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 11th tenure.

Delegates conducted voting by secret ballot. As a result, Vo Van Minh received 124 votes in favor, accounting for 100 percent of the delegates present.

With this outcome, Mr. Vo Van Minh was officially elected Chairman of the 11th-tenure People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh