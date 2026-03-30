Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee reelected for 2026–2031 term

Delegates proceed with the voting process. (Photo: SGGP)

With 121 out of 123 votes in favor, accounting for 98.37 percent of the attending delegates, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 10th tenure (2021–2026), was re-elected to continue serving as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 11th tenure for the 2026–2031 term.

On the morning of March 30, at the first session of the 11th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, delegates conducted personnel procedures to elect the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the new term.

Delegates vote at the session. (Photo: SGGP)

The consolidation of key leadership positions took place as Ho Chi Minh City is preparing dossiers to develop specific mechanisms and policies for submission to the National Assembly aimed at advancing its status as a special urban center. In addition, the city is facing stringent requirements, including achieving double-digit economic growth, improving infrastructure, enhancing urban governance capacity, and maintaining its role as the country’s leading economic hub.

At the session, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, Vo Van Minh, presented a proposal nominating Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 10th tenure, for election as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 11th tenure.

Delegates cast their votes by secret ballot. As a result, Nguyen Van Duoc received 121 votes in favor out of 123 delegates present, equivalent to 98.37 percent.

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By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh