Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC values EU’s contributions to city’s development

SGGP

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha attended the celebration of Europe Day 2026 held in the city on the evening of May 15.

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Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (L) and Ambassador of the European Union to Vietnam Julien Guerrier (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha extended his congratulations to ambassadors, consuls general, the business community from European Union (EU) member states, and European friends while underscoring the historical significance of the 1950 Schuman Declaration in laying the foundation for a peaceful, united, and sustainably developed community.

The Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee noted that after more than 35 years of diplomatic relations, Vietnam-EU cooperation has witnessed strong progress, particularly with the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026. The tangible outcomes of the EVFTA, with bilateral trade turnover reaching US$76 billion in 2025, stand as clear evidence of the close economic connectivity between the two sides.

Ho Chi Minh City highly appreciates and sincerely values the contributions made by the EU Delegation, diplomatic missions of EU member states, and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), as well as EU enterprises, in accompanying the city’s development over the past decades.

He expressed his belief that when the EU’s commitment and vision for sustainable development are combined with Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamism, openness, creativity, and aspiration for growth, the two sides will jointly create cooperative projects that are not only economically successful but also meaningful to the progress of the community.

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Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Ambassador of the European Union to Vietnam Julien Guerrier affirmed that the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026 demonstrates the shared commitment of both sides to realizing Vietnam’s goals of becoming a developed economy by 2045 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Ambassador Julien Guerrier emphasized that the EU will always remain a reliable and stable partner of Vietnam.

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Ambassador of the European Union to Vietnam Julien Guerrier speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
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Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (2nd, R) and Ambassador of the European Union to Vietnam Julien Guerrier (Photo: SGGP)
By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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