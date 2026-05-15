Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC expands practical cooperation with Vientiane capital, Laos

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane have agreed to strengthen practical cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

On May 14, Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, hosted and welcomed a high-ranking delegation from Vientiane capital, Laos, led by Mr. Athsaphangthong Siphandone, Member of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and President of the Vientiane People’s Council during their working visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

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Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (right), meets with Mr. Athsaphangthong Siphandone during the reception. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the reception, the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee congratulated Laos on the successful organization of the 12th Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party as well as the successful Party Congress of Vientiane capital.

He also congratulated Mr. Athsaphangthong Siphandone on being elected Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee, expressing confidence that cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general, and between Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane in particular, would continue to grow stronger.

Mr. Athsaphangthong Siphandone affirmed that the Vientiane Party Committee would continue to uphold the long-standing friendship between the two countries and closely coordinate with Vietnamese localities to effectively implement high-level agreements and signed memorandums of understanding. These efforts, he said, would further deepen the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, especially between Vientiane and Ho Chi Minh City.

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Mr. Dang Minh Thong presents a commemorative gift to Mr. Athsaphangthong Siphandone. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

During the meeting, both sides discussed orientations to enhance cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, investment, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

By Viet Le - Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vientiane capital Laos practical cooperation people-to-people exchanges

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