HCMC speeds up site clearance for Xuyen Tam canal renovation project

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City are accelerating site clearance for the Xuyen Tam Canal environmental renovation and infrastructure project, while addressing a sharp rise in infectious diseases, particularly dengue fever, hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

On the afternoon of May 14, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization, in coordination with the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide updates on socio-economic issues in the city.

The event was co-chaired by Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the commission and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the department.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, speaks at the press conference.

At the press conference, representatives of local authorities updated the progress of site clearance for the Xuyen Tam canal dredging, environmental rehabilitation, and infrastructure construction project.

In the section passing through Binh Loi Trung Ward, the project affects 311 households and organizations. Up to now, site clearance has been completed in 221 cases, equivalent to 71.6 percent, with 90 cases still awaiting handover.

The project also affects 869 cases in Gia Dinh Ward, including 263 partial clearances and 606 full clearances. As of May 13, 615 cases, or 71 percent, had handed over their sites. Most of the remaining cases involve full land clearance.

Ward-level authorities are continuing to coordinate efforts to resolve difficulties and aim to complete site handovers before June 30, following directives from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

At the same press conference, Ms. Le Hong Nga, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), reported that infectious diseases in the city have shown a significant upward trend since the beginning of 2026, particularly dengue fever and hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

As of May 10, Ho Chi Minh City had recorded more than 16,000 dengue fever cases, up 70 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

Cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease have also doubled year-on-year, with fatalities recorded for both diseases. HCDC has advised the city’s Department of Health to implement a range of prevention measures, including activities marking ASEAN Dengue Day on June 15, citywide environmental sanitation campaigns, and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

Also at the briefing, Mr. Le Duc Anh, Deputy Head of the Housing and Real Estate Market Management Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, announced that from May 15, the city would adjust traffic organization on Cong Hoa Street, from C12 Street to Ut Tich Street, during certain hours.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Huyen Huong