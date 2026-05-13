Ho Chi Minh City orders review of official housing use

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have ordered a comprehensive review of the management and use of state-owned official residences as part of efforts to strengthen oversight and build a centralized housing database in 2025.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has issued directives from the chairman of the municipal People’s Committee regarding a citywide review of the management and use of official residences owned by the city administration.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Hoang Hung

Under the directive, authorities in wards, communes, and special-zones, along with units assigned to manage official housing, are required to conduct a full inventory of official residences. The results must be submitted to the Department of Construction to support the development of a centralized database of official housing across the city.

Authorities were also instructed to review all individuals currently occupying official residences and identify cases involving ineligible tenants or improper use of state-owned housing. Relevant agencies must then develop and implement handling measures in accordance with regulations.

The Department of Construction has been tasked with leading and guiding agencies in determining rental rates for official residences under Decision No. 03/2025 issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Based on reports from local authorities, the department will coordinate with relevant agencies to study and propose measures for the management, operation, and use of the city’s official housing stock before submitting recommendations to the municipal People’s Committee for consideration and approval.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan